Podco Media Networks Launches Business Podcast Network, Acquires Two Leading Pods, Plans to Scale to 30

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PodCo Media Networks™, Inc. (PMN), a business content publisher, announced the launch of its podcast content network today. Incubated in 2017 as a service of the marketing firm Reed-Edwards Global, Inc., PMN is being spun out as a separate entity to capitalize on booming demand for podcast content by both advertisers and content giants like Apple, Spotify, Google, and Pandora. According to a joint IAB/PwC report, marketers spent $479 million on podcast ads in 2018 and forecasts show advertising revenues will surpass $1 billion by 2021. Concurrently, PMN announced the acquisition of two popular business series, Confessions of a Marketer and #theipod - Innovation Podcast . With the acquisitions, PMN gains a rapidly expanding back catalog of business podcast episodes dating back to 2017.

PMN Co-Founder & CEO Mark Reed-Edwards says, "Our unique Podcast on a Platter™ system delivers a turnkey solution for business experts and thought leaders who want to launch podcasts but need help starting, scaling and monetizing their idea." According to Reed-Edwards, "PMN network podcasts will all feature a signature editorial approach: conversational, edgy, entertaining and educational. Above all, we curate content that has a distinct point of view focused on discovering new voices, diverse perspectives, and under-represented topics."

PMN goes live with two more new podcasts in August-- Demystifying Data with Chris Clegg and My First Job with Jon Chang . The company will announce new podcast series every month, with original business content related to Opportunity Zones, AI, financial wellness, legal cannabis, the art world, Latin American entrepreneurship, corporate training, travel, and sustainability, to name a few. PMN plans to expand its network to 30 podcasts over the next 18 months.

Company Chairman Garnet Heraman adds, "Our rapidly expanding content catalog and highly scalable infrastructure for dynamically inserting pre/mid/post-roll ads are competitive advantages. But our passion for curating business content from diverse voices is the real secret sauce."

PodCo Media Networks is a business podcast network comprised of four leading podcasts: Confessions of a Marketer, #theipod Innovation Podcast, Demystifying Data and My First Job.

The company's Podcast on a Platter™ system delivers a scalable turnkey solution for business experts and thought leaders who want to launch podcasts. PMN owns an expansive back catalog of business-related content, and is projected to increase to 3,000 episodes within the next 18 months. Its market-tested editorial strategy and highly scalable infrastructure make it easy for creators to start, scale and monetize their podcasts. The company also offers custom podcast services to enterprises and agencies across all verticals.

