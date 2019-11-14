PodCo Media Networks Launches Three New Business Podcast Series: Deep Dive, Citizen CEO and Uncharted UX

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PodCo Media Networks™, Inc., a global business content publisher, announced the launch of three new podcasts today--The Deep Dive with Philip McKenzie, Citizen CEO with Kimberly Citizen and Uncharted UX with Valerie Trent. These three series were selected because of high demand for the topics, and the hosts each bring an international audience of influencers and brands. PodCo plans to expand its network to 30 podcasts over the next 18 months, with original business content on legal cannabis, plant-based foods, finserv, blockchain, travel and sustainability, to name a few.

PodCo CEO Mark Reed-Edwards says, "We're honored to welcome Philip, Kimberly, and Valerie to the PodCo family. Our mission of supporting a new generation of diverse business voices requires a uniquely global perspective. The PodCo pipeline now includes hosts and content from 15 states and three continents--a footprint we expect to expand over time."

Phil McKenzie, a Cultural Anthropologist and Media Strategist says, "I'm excited to launch The Deep Dive with PodCo. My new podcast probes below the surface with big picture thinkers with fresh takes on how we all can thrive in an increasingly challenging and uncertain global environment."

Kimberly Citizen, CEO of US government contractor, Applied Development, LLC, says "Each week on Citizen CEO, I'll talk to government contracting experts in technology, marketing, cybersecurity, and other areas about the ins and outs of working with the government. The PodCo team has been indispensable in launching my podcast."

Valerie Trent, CEO of international design group JTrent LLC says, "On Uncharted UX we'll talk to innovators redefining what good design really means in the physical spaces we encounter every day. Bringing this idea to life is a longtime dream and the team at PodCo made it easy."

About PodCo Media Networks

PodCo Media Networks is the premier source for business-oriented podcasts that reflect the broadest possible spectrum of voices and topics in today's fast-changing markets. Currently, the network is comprised of six leading podcasts- Confessions of a Marketer, #theipod Innovation Podcast, Demystifying Data, My First Job, InnovateHer and BizLatino - with another 15 series in active development. With the goal of helping business people "Listen Different™," the company aims to be the choice of a new generation of listeners who choose diversity in all areas of their lives and careers.

The company's Podcast on a Platter™ system delivers a scalable turnkey solution for CEOs, experts and influencers who want to launch podcasts. PodCo owns an expansive back catalog of business-related content that is projected to increase to 3,000 episodes within the next 18 months. Its market-tested editorial strategy and highly scalable infrastructure make it easy for creators to start, scale and monetize their podcasts. The company also offers custom podcast services to enterprises and agencies across all verticals. Press Inquiries: Analyn Timbal, 508-439-4391, 229222@email4pr.com.

