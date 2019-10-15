PodCo Media Networks Launches Two New Business Podcast Series: InnovateHer and BizLatino

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PodCo Media Networks™, Inc., a business content publisher, announced the launch of two new podcasts today--InnovateHer with Lauren Conaway and BizLatino with Olvin Valentin. These two series were selected because of the high demand for this content, and the hosts have an organic audience of influencers and brands in regions important for PodCo's planned expansion. The company plans to expand its network to 30 podcasts over the next 18 months. PodCo will announce new series every month, with original business content on Opportunity Zones, plant-based foods, UX, legal cannabis, blockchain, the art world, travel and sustainability, to name a few.

PodCo CEO Mark Reed-Edwards says, "PodCo Media Networks is committed to bringing a new generation of diverse business voices to life. Lauren has a powerful and unique point of view that we know will make InnovateHER a must-listen. Olvin's insights into Latin America will be unmatched as he chronicles the dynamic nature of that marketplace. We are thrilled to bring both shows to PodCo listeners around the world."

Lauren Conaway, CEO of InnovateHer KC and host of the InnovateHer podcast says, "I am excited to start the InnovateHER podcast on PodCo Media Networks because there are so many stories to tell about the issues that impact women's leadership. The PodCo team was incredibly supportive and helped me plan and assemble everything for my podcast."

Olvin Valentin, a Puerto Rico-based entrepreneur and lawyer and host of BizLatino says, "The Latin American market is diverse and dynamic and that's what I plan to capture on the BizLatino podcast on PodCo Media Networks. I can't wait to get started so I can share the many stories of Latin American business success that are not being told."

About PodCo Media Networks

PodCo Media Networks is the premier source for business-oriented podcasts that reflect the broadest possible spectrum of voices and topics in today's fast-changing markets. Currently, the network is comprised of four leading podcasts- Confessions of a Marketer, #theipod Innovation Podcast, Demystifying Data and My First Job - with another 20 series in active development. With the goal of helping business people "Listen Different™," the company aims to be the choice of a new generation of listeners who choose diversity in all areas of their lives and careers.

The company's Podcast on a Platter™ system delivers a scalable turnkey solution for business experts and thought leaders who want to launch podcasts. PodCo owns an expansive back catalog of business-related content that is projected to increase to 3,000 episodes within the next 18 months. Its market-tested editorial strategy and highly scalable infrastructure make it easy for creators to start, scale and monetize their podcasts. The company also offers custom podcast services to enterprises and agencies across all verticals.

