PODD Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Insulet Corporation (PODD) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 31, 2026

From Optimism to Disillusionment: How Investor Confidence in Insulet's Manufacturing Quality Came Under Scrutiny After Two Omnipod Medical Device Corrections Allegedly Revealed Broader Quality-Control Issues and Drove a $90 Per Share Decline

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

PODD shares declined from approximately $236 to $146.01, a cumulative loss exceeding $90 per share, as two corrective disclosures shattered the market's belief in Insulet's manufacturing quality. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 31, 2026.

The Early Optimism

For much of the Class Period, investors relied on Insulet's public statements regarding manufacturing capabilities, quality systems, and Omnipod growth. The Company described itself as producing "tens of millions of Pods with high-quality medical-grade quality at consumer electronic scale." Investor confidence was further reinforced by repeated assurances about "advanced automation," a "robust and secure global supply chain," and a product described as "safe, effective, understood to be really easy to use." These representations, the lawsuit contends, created a misleading impression regarding Insulet's manufacturing quality and operational controls, causing the Company's securities to trade at artificially inflated prices.

The Growing Concerns

On March 12, 2026, the first crack appeared. Insulet disclosed a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod 5 Pods due to "a small tear in the internal tubing that delivers insulin." PODD fell $16.23 per share, or 6.88%. Yet the Company simultaneously assured investors that "all other Omnipod 5 Pods and Omnipod products remain safe to use" and that only 1.5% of pods produced in the prior year were affected. As alleged in the complaint, these assurances led many investors investors to underestimate the scope of the manufacturing and quality-control issues affecting Omnipod products.

The Breaking Point

On May 26, 2026, sentiment collapsed. Insulet disclosed a second MDC affecting approximately 7 million Pods across Omnipod 5, Omnipod Dash, and Omnipod Eros product lines, representing 8.5% of 2025 global production. The defect was the same: cannula tears causing insulin under-delivery. PODD fell another $7.79 per share. Analysts responded sharply. BTIG cut its price target from $260 to $235 and trimmed its valuation multiple, citing "continued negative investor sentiment" and "risk of reputation damage." Goldman Sachs wrote that it did "not fully subscribe to the reiteration of guidance."

Sentiment Arc and Investor Harm

Investors reportedly embraced PODD as a high-conviction medical device growth story, with manufacturing scale cited as a key competitive advantage

The March 2026 MDC raised concerns among investors, while management characterized the issue as limited in scope and related to specific lots

The May 2026 MDC, affecting approximately 7 million Pods across multiple Omnipod product lines, raised further concerns regarding the scope of the manufacturing and quality-control issues

Analyst downgrades and valuation multiple reductions confirmed that institutional confidence had eroded

The complaint alleges insiders sold $5.9 million in stock during the period when manufacturing quality was being publicly praised

insiders sold $5.9 million in stock during the period when manufacturing quality was being publicly praised The shift from "safe, effective" to two Medical Device Corrections within approximately 75 days raised significant investor concerns regarding the Company's manufacturing and quality-control processes

"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. When management statements regarding manufacturing quality and product safety are followed by successive Medical Device Corrections affecting millions of devices, the resulting loss of trust causes real financial harm." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 31, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PODD Lawsuit

Q: When did Insulet Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 21, 2025 to May 26, 2026. During this time, the complaint alleges Insulet made materially false or misleading statements about its manufacturing quality, safety controls, and the scope of product defects. Two corrective disclosures caused significant stock declines.

Q: How much did PODD stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 6.88% ($16.23 per share) after the March 2026 Medical Device Correction and another 5.07% ($7.79 per share) after the May 2026 Medical Device Correction. From pre-disclosure levels, Insulet's stock declined approximately $90 per share, falling from approximately $236 to $146.01.

Q: Who is eligible to join the PODD investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PODD stock or securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if I already sold my PODD shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do PODD investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com