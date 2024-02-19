Podiatrists: 2 New Services Attract More Patients & Connect with Existing Ones

Podiatry Content Connection

19 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

METUCHEN, N.J., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatry Content Connection™ (PCC), an innovator and leading provider of content and digital marketing solutions for podiatrists and chiropodists worldwide, introduces Practice Builder™ and Patient Pro-Connect™.

"We are very excited to add these programs to our suite of services that attract new patients, and create better connections with existing patients, for podiatrists and chiropodists worldwide," says Jeffrey Hartman, founder and CEO of Podiatry Content Connection.

Podiatry Content Connection will be introducing Practice Builder™ and Patient Pro-Connect™ at the PRESENT TREASURE HUNT conference at the Hotel Indigo in Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 24-25, 2024.

Using AI technology, Practice Builder™ brings in new patients and increases online visibility with SEO-enhanced content and 70+ optimized online directory listings. 

Patient Pro-Connect™ drives additional appointments with existing patients, through recurrent email campaigns that connect, educate, and promote cash-pay services, like wart removal and laser treatments. 

To discover more about Patient Pro-Connect™ or Practice Builder™ visit Podiatry Content Connection's booth at the PRESENT TREASURE HUNT, or call: (718) 475-9449, email: [email protected], visit online: PodiatryCC.com, or follow on Facebook: PodiatryContentConnectionPCC.

About Podiatry Content Connection
Since 2013, PCC has been a principal provider of content and digital marketing solutions exclusively for podiatrists and chiropodists in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Their comprehensive suite of services include website development, content creation, search engine optimization, reputation management, social media engagement, Google ads, and more.

SOURCE Podiatry Content Connection

