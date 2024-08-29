Podiatrists Earn More with Podiatry Focused Marketing

METUCHEN, N.J., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatry Content Connection (PCC) has successfully grown practices across the U.S. since 2012. In fact, 7% of all podiatry practices and university clinics in America are PCC clients.

With a 96% client retention rate, PCC is clearly doing something right. As Jeffrey Hartman, CEO of PCC explains, "We tailor our podiatry focused marketing programs to each practice, and we know the challenges DPMs face. We focus on our client's success and do all the heavy lifting, so they reach their growth goals and prosper."

And prosper they do. A Chase Customer Insights: 2023 Study found that PCC clients earn approximately 38% more a year than podiatrists who work with other marketing firms. And, PCC clients enjoy a 10x return on their investment.

With PCC's own investments in innovation, they continue to serve their clients with new and improved services.

PCC | Practice Builder™ attracts and converts new patients online with a search engine friendly website and fresh weekly content. Practices get noticed on page one of Google searches, on 70 local website directories, and on Google Maps and GPS services. They get a dedicated support team, and a dashboard to track progress and manage appointment requests.

Patient Pro-Connect™ increases appointments and creates new revenue streams with existing patients. Email campaigns promote conditions, treatments, and cash-pay services. And PCC's Targeted Review Phone App makes it easy for happy patients to leave reviews online.

SOLE Marketing™ significantly increases orthotics visibility, volume and profits. Website content and graphics, social media posts, in-office posters and Google Ads educate patients about the many benefits of orthotics.

PCC's Reputation Management Suite automates the review request process so more happy patients leave reviews online, and any unhappy patients are addressed offline.

With Dominate 365™, podiatrists have one all-inclusive program to attract, convert, engage, and retain patients, and dominate every day in their local market.

PCC is affordable and responsive too. Only two new patient appointments a month pay for their marketing program, and 90% of client requests are resolved within 1–3 hours.

For more information, contact PCC at 718-475-9449, visit PodiatryCC.com, or follow on Facebook.

About Podiatry Content Connection

Podiatry Content Connection (PCC) specializes in podiatry focused online marketing strategies including: website development, content creation, reputation management, social media engagement, Google Ads and more, all tailored to the unique needs of podiatrists and chiropodists.

