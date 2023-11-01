Podiatrists Send Message of Hope to People with Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

News provided by

American Podiatric Medical Association

01 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Foot and ankle physicians and surgeons encourage people with diabetes to explore treatment options.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During November's Diabetes Awareness Month, America's podiatrists are urging people with diabetes who experience nerve pain in their feet to seek medical attention and explore their options for relief.

Continue Reading
Learn more about diabetic peripheral neuropathy at www.apma.org/diabetes.
Learn more about diabetic peripheral neuropathy at www.apma.org/diabetes.

Up to 70 percent of people with diabetes experience peripheral neuropathy, or nerve damage caused by high blood sugar. Nerve damage can cause sensations of heaviness and numbness or burning and tingling that can be excruciatingly painful. Painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy can affect mobility, interrupt sleep, and contribute to depression and anxiety. And nerve damage may progress to complete loss of sensation, which puts patients at risk for wounds they can't feel, serious infections, and even amputation and death.

"People with diabetes should know that foot pain is never normal," said APMA President Sylvia Virbulis, DPM. "You don't have to live with pain. At the first sign of discomfort, patients should see an APMA-member podiatrist for diagnosis and to discuss treatment options."

Podiatrists emphasize that proper diagnosis is critical. Other conditions, such as a herniated disc or a vitamin deficiency can cause similar sensations, so it's important to get the right diagnosis to address the symptoms. Your podiatrist is an expert in the foot and ankle and can identify the source of the pain.

"If a patient does have peripheral neuropathy, it's important to catch it early," said Priya Parthasarathy, DPM, chair of the APMA Communications Committee. "The pain typically begins in the toes, but peripheral neuropathy does progress, so come in to see your podiatrist before it spreads up your foot." Dr. Parthasarathy said your podiatrist can discuss options to treat your nerve pain, from pharmaceuticals to devices, and can refer you to a neurologist or pain management expert if necessary. She also emphasized that it's important to make your primary care physician and your entire diabetes care team aware if you develop peripheral neuropathy.

Your podiatrist can also collaborate with the rest of your diabetes care team to help you manage your A1C, the best way to avoid or slow the progression of peripheral neuropathy.

To learn more about painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy and the options available to treat your pain, visit www.apma.org/diabetes.

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is the nation's leading professional organization for today's podiatrists. Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPMs) are qualified by their education, training, and experience to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the foot, ankle, and structures of the leg. APMA has 53 component locations across the United States and its territories, with a membership of more than 12,500 podiatrists. All practicing APMA members are licensed by the state in which they practice podiatric medicine. For more information, visit www.apma.org.

Contact: 
Peggy Tresky
[email protected]
301-581-9200

SOURCE American Podiatric Medical Association

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.