Podiatry / Chiropody Service Market Key Competitors Analysis By TBRC

Medical insurance plans covering treatment of foot, ankle or lower limb ailments are sparse except for conditions associated with a comorbid condition such as diabetes, arthritis or cardiovascular diseases. These plans do not cover routine foot healthcare or consultation for footwear advice. The non-inclusion of podiatry services in medical insurance plans has resulted in low access to these treatments which have increased the healthcare expenditure of the payers owing to more expensive treatments at a later stage. In view of this, medical insurance payers have started expanding their coverage to various foot disorders which require special medical attention. For instance, the Medicare Advantage Plan in the USA covers conditions where foot care is essential and also includes cases where consultation for footwear advice is mandatory, especially when accompanied by conditions such as diabetes.

Diabetes Is The Most Common Comorbid Condition In Patients With Foot Problems

A survey conducted by the National Health Service in the UK in 2015 revealed the major comorbidity conditions associated with patients having foot problems. The majority of patients had multiple medical conditions. The most common was diabetes (19%), osteoarthritis (16%) and heart disease/disorders (13%).

Diabetes mellitus and obesity also increase the chances of foot ulcers. A survey was conducted on 279 adult diabetic population in the University of Gondar Referral Hospital, Ethiopia, in 2016. According to the survey, overweight diabetic patients were 2.1 times more likely to develop diabetic foot ulcer and obese diabetic patients were 2.65 times more likely compared with those who had a normal weight. Diabetes Mellitus (DM) was also one of the strongest predictors of diabetic foot ulcer occurrence and it was observed that diabetic patients with type II diabetes mellitus were 2.58 times more likely to develop diabetic foot ulcer than those who had type I DM.

Increasing Geriatric Population Will Drive The Podiatry Services Market

Podiatry is a medical profession that deals with the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases affecting the lower limb extremity such as the foot and ankle. The podiatry services market can be segmented by specialty into general podiatry (podiatry care), podiatric surgery, sports medicine, and podopaediatrics. The global podiatry services market is expected to grow from $19,829.7 million in 2018 to $21,367.7 million in 2021 at an annual growth rate of 2.47%. This acceleration is due to increasing prevalence of foot conditions related to the increasing diabetic, heart and overweight population. Foot problems typically increase as people age, driving the demand for podiatrists. Between 2015 and 2030, the number of people in the world aged 60 years or over is projected to grow by 56%, from 901 million to 1.4 billion, and by 2050, the global population of older persons is projected to more than double its size in 2015, reaching nearly 2.1 billion. As a part of this advancing geriatric population, age-related ailments are also on the rise and chronic foot pain is among them. At least one in four older people are affected by chronic foot pain, influencing their mobility and quality of life.

