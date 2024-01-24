Podiatry Content Connection Announces Strategic Partnership with SOLO Labs to Boost Orthotics Marketing

METUCHEN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatry Content Connection (PCC), a leader in digital marketing solutions for the podiatric community, proudly announces its new partnership with SOLO Labs, a renowned custom orthotics manufacturer. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the marketing and sales of custom foot orthotics across the U.S.
In celebration of this partnership, Podiatry Content Connection is excited to offer an exclusive opportunity for podiatrists and chiropodists.
"Our collaboration with SOLO Labs is more than a business venture. It's a shared vision of enhancing podiatric care through quality products and innovative marketing," says Jeffrey Hartman, CEO of Podiatry Content Connection. "We are thrilled to bring our 'SOLE Marketing™' program to a wider audience, helping podiatrists and chiropodists grow the custom orthotics part of their practices."
The SOLE Marketing™ program Hartman refers to is a comprehensive suite of marketing tools designed by PCC to boost the online presence and sales of orthotics. This program includes website enhancements, targeted email campaigns, social media content, and educational materials—all aimed at improving patient engagement and increasing orthotics sales.
SOLO Labs, founded in 1983 by Barry Sokol, has a deep commitment to quality, innovation and service, which has helped them grow into a leading name in the orthotics industry. Barry Sokol's journey from a teacher and pharmaceutical rep to an orthotics industry expert was driven by a calling to serve others, a principle that remains at the core of SOLO Labs.
Podiatrists and chiropodists who choose SOLO Labs for their orthotic needs will now have the opportunity to participate in PCC's SOLE Marketing™ program at a discount, empowering them to effectively market these custom orthotics to their patients.
For more information about PCC's SOLE Marketing™ program, please contact PCC at 718-475-9449, [email protected], or visit PodiatryCC.com.
About Podiatry Content Connection
Podiatry Content Connection (PCC) is a leading provider of content and digital marketing solutions for the podiatry industry. Based in Metuchen, NJ, PCC specializes in creating comprehensive online marketing strategies that include website development, content creation, reputation and social media management and more, tailored to the unique needs of podiatrists.
