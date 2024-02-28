Podiatry Content Connection Launches Patient Pro-Connect™

METUCHEN, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatry Content Connection (PCC), an expert in digital marketing solutions for the podiatry industry, continues to expand and enhance its service offerings in 2024.

Adding to their already impressive portfolio of marketing tools for podiatrists, PCC has launched several new programs that are designed to attract new patients, improve online reputation and visibility, and increase practice revenue.

PCC has launched several new programs to attract new patients, improve online reputation, and increase practice revenue. Post this Patient Pro-Connect™ is a turn-key system that keeps podiatrists connected with their existing patients, creating opportunities for additional appointments and increased revenue.

Patient Pro-Connect™ is a turn-key system that keeps podiatrists connected with their existing patients. Regular, relevant, informational contact with patients creates opportunities for additional appointments and increased revenue.

Patient Pro-Connect™ software delivers targeted email campaigns to existing patients, focusing on specific conditions and treatments. Each email includes an appointment call-to-action. These emails are short, but effective, and written in a way that resonates with patients who may be experiencing symptoms being described. The idea is to gain their interest and prompt them to call or click to make an appointment.

In addition to driving appointments for standard care that is typically covered by insurance, Patient Pro-Connect™ also introduces and promotes cash-pay services, like wart removal, laser treatments and shockwave therapy.

PCC has recognized that many patients are not fully aware of everything that podiatrists do. Patient Pro-Connect™ bridges any gap in awareness the patient may have. This then leads to generating appointments and billable services for more complex issues.

"Many patients don't realize the podiatrists' scope of work or even know that they are surgeons," says Jeffrey Hartman, CEO of Podiatry Content Connection. "Some patients may think they need an orthopedist for a particular condition, when their podiatrist can treat it."

With a name like Podiatry Content Connection it's easy to see why PCC has developed this program that builds lasting relationships between podiatrists and their patients.

For more information about Podiatry Content Connection or "Patient Pro-Connect™", contact PCC at 718-475-9449 visit PodiatryCC.com, or follow on Facebook.

About Podiatry Content Connection

Podiatry Content Connection (PCC) specializes in creating comprehensive online marketing strategies that include website development, content creation, reputation management, social media engagement, Google Ads and more, all tailored to the unique needs of podiatrists and chiropodists.

SOURCE Podiatry Content Connection