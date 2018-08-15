Podiatry Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021

NEW YORK, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatry Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies By Speciality: General Podiatry, Podiatric Surgery, Sports Medicine, Podopaediatrics; By Treatment Condition: Diabetes, Musculoskeletal Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Others; By Facilities: Hospitals, Clinics, Other Facilities; With Forecast Until 2021







Podiatrists are physicians or surgeons specializing in preventing, diagnosing and treating conditions of lower extremities such as feet and ankle.Podiatrists offer comprehensive care for all situations regarding problems with the skin, muscles, ligaments, nerves and bones of the foot and ankle.







Podiatrists may suggest diagnostic tests after evaluating symptoms. Diagnosis of the condition leads to treatment options which include either medication, alternative therapy or surgical procedures.







Executive Summary



The podiatry services market comprises services offered by podiatrists (or other physicians) for the diagnosis and treatment of foot ailments such as diabetic foot ulcers, foot infections, corns and calluses, bunions and other foot problems. Podiatry services do not include foot and ankle joint replacement procedures.







The global podiatry services market grew from $18,072 million in 2013 to $19,377.4 million in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.76%. It is expected to grow from $19,377.4 million in 2017 to $21,367.7 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 2.47%. Growth of the market will be driven by increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis and cardiovascular diseases, and increasing awareness about the importance of routine foot health and care. However, global growth will be below the growth of global GDP. The market will be negatively affected by political instability in regions such as the Middle East and by uncertainty in healthcare policies in countries such as the USA, and by budgetary restraints on public provision from some countries in Europe.







General podiatry, which includes treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, corns and calluses, bunions and nail infections, is the largest segment in podiatry services. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and other comorbid conditions along with increasing awareness about podiatry and the importance of foot care. By treatment condition, diabetes that lead to foot disorders is the primary comorbid condition and is due to the increasing diabetic population and associated diabetes related foot diseases across the globe. By facility, clinics are the largest segment followed by hospitals and other facilities such as homecare organizations and nursing homes.







North America is the world's largest region for podiatry services. In 2017, it accounted for about 31.2% of the global podiatry services market, due to its rising elderly population, high healthcare expenditure, skilled workforce and the availability of advanced treatments for various foot disorders. The podiatry services market in Western Europe is the second largest in the world accounting for 27.5% of the global podiatry services market in 2017. Podiatry clinics are the largest provider of podiatry services in these regions and this is mainly due to less regulation in comparison with hospitals and the fact that most foot care treatment is provided on an outpatient basis, not requiring an overnight stay, so convenience of access is also a significant factor in the market.



Government initiatives to expand healthcare insurance to include podiatry services will boost the market globally. Developing countries such as China and Brazil have reformed their healthcare policies to provide better access to healthcare such as podiatry services. In view of the fact that foot disorders arise mainly because of comorbid conditions hospitals and clinics providing podiatry services should employ a multidisciplinary approach where a patient is treated by podiatrist along with other physicians such as endocrinologists, orthopedists, vascular specialists and others who can diagnose and treat the underlying condition.







The global podiatry services market is highly fragmented among many solo practices by private practitioners. Major providers of podiatry services include the UK's National Health Service, Kaiser Permanente, UPMC and Mayo Clinic.







Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for Podiatrists? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The podiatrists market report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, pestle analysis, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, key mergers and acquisitions, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.







• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.



• The market size section gives the market size ($m) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints cover the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.



• PESTEL Analysis covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting the podiatrists market.



• Market segmentation breaks down the market into sub markets. By specialty, the market is segmented into General podiatry, Podiatric Surgery, Sports Medicine and Podopaediatrics. The historic and forecast growth rates for these segments are also covered in this report. The market is also segmented by treatment condition into Diabetes, Musculoskeletal disease, Cardiovascular diseases, Neurological diseases, Others (Including fungal nail infections).



• The regional and country breakdown section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.



• The competitive landscape section gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, and a description of the leading companies in terms of their offerings, growth strategy and financial performance.



• The report also covers key mergers and acquisitions in the podiatrists market. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.



• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.







Scope



Markets covered: 1) By Speciality- General Podiatry, Podiatric Surgery, Sports Medicine, Podopaediatrics 2) By Treatment Condition – Diabetes,Musculoskeletal diseases, Cardiovascular diseases,Neurological diseases,Others 3) By Facilities - Hospitals, Clinics, Other Facilities



Companies mentioned: National Health Service, Kaiser Permanente, UPMC and Mayo Clinic



Countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Australia, China, India, Japan



Regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa.



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.







Why this report?







Timely And Critical:



- Increase in payments for podiatry services by medical insurance companies



- Multidisciplinary approach to treatment of diabetic foot ulcers



- Foot - the least cared part of the body, 7% of the adult population in the USA experience foot problem



- Increase in the elderly population increasing the demand for podiatry services



- Increase in the diabetes prevalence, the most common comorbid condition in patients with foot problems







Reasons to Purchase



• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.



• Identify growth segments for investment.



• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.



• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings



• Benchmark performance against key competitors.



• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.



• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.



• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis



• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.







