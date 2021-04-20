Podium and Ochsner Health Partner To Enhance Post Visit Communications

LEHI, Utah, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium, the leading patient messaging platform, and Ochsner Health today announced a new partnership centered on enhancing the online review and feedback experience for patients. Ochsner Health will leverage Podium's secure mobile message platform across Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf South to increase convenience leveraging modern channels.

"At Podium we're committed to improving overall patient engagement while also increasing operational excellence across large, complex health systems," said Omar Nagji, SVP of Strategic Sales at Podium. "By combining our powerful HIPAA compliant online review, patient messaging and feedback products with Ochsner's world-class organization, we are seeing a new chapter in modernizing the way healthcare systems engage."

"Maintaining an open line of communication has been key to building successful consumer relationships. By integrating Podium into our post-visit communications, Ochsner is reimagining the way we connect with patients as consumers to align with the touchpoints that they use in their daily lives including secure mobile-based messaging and online reviews," said Jennifer Bollinger, Senior Vice President of Consumer Strategy, Ochsner Health.

Ochsner Health patients will immediately be able to leverage this new functionality when they are invited to provide an online review. For more information, please visit podium.com/healthcare . To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org .

About Podium

Podium is a customer messaging and payments platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 60,000 local businesses in the United States, Canada and Australia. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by YC Continuity, Sapphire Ventures, Alkeon Capital, Recruit Co. Ltd., IVP, Accel, Summit Partners and GV. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share our vision. Ochsner Health healed more than 895,000 people from across the globe in 2020, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named the top hospital in Louisiana and a top children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana's leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 30,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org.

