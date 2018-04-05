Podium Announces Strategic Partnership with PROFITsystems, Strengthens Foothold in Furniture Retail Industry

"Over the past forty years, PROFITsystems has been a trusted partner for furniture retailers," said Joanne Gulnac, General Manager of PROFITsystems. "Over that time, we have been constantly refining how to best use their point of sale systems. Thanks to this partnership with Podium, we are able to better use and automate that POS data, bringing tech solutions in the furniture industry to a whole new level. We are proud that this partnership allows Podium and PROFITsystems clients to be at the forefront of that development."

Through automating online review invitations, customers who have recently completed a transaction are sent an invitation to review the business via text within minutes, when reviews are most accurate and likely to be acted on. This integration will save furniture retailers time as well as increasing the number and quality of their online reviews on Google, Facebook, and other key sites customers use when deciding where to make their furniture purchases.

"PROFITsystems has been one of the leading forces providing tech solutions in the furniture retail industry," said Brad Jenson, VP of Business Development at Podium. "This was a key factor in Podium choosing them as a close, operational partner. Adding PROFITsystems' data integration to Podium's powerful online review and two-way messaging products will supercharge their user's competitive advantage in winning new customers and keeping loyal customers."

About Podium

Podium modernizes the way business happens locally with products designed to help businesses be found, chosen, and gain insight into their customers' experience. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer communication tools, Podium serves 130,000+ users across nearly 15,000 local businesses. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by Accel, Summit Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.

About PROFITsystems

PROFITsystems is a complete retail management solution for the modern home goods retailer. Key components include enterprise software, consulting, performance groups, advanced education, eCommerce integration and business intelligence. PROFITsystems features real-time inventory management, customer relations management, point-of-sale and accounting systems.

For additional information on PROFITsystems, please visit the website at www.profitsystems.com.

