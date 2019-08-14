Podium Lands Near Top of Inc. Magazine's Annual Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Straight Year

LEHI, Utah, and NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Podium , the leading interaction management platform for local businesses, is ranked No. 52 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Podium secured the spot with three-year revenue growth of 5,392%.

Podium accomplished the rare feat of being in the top 1% of companies recognized on the Inc. 5000 two years in a row. In 2018, it landed at No. 13 on the list. Founded in 2014 and now working with 40,000+ businesses to create over 14 million customer interactions a month—nearly 1 in 4 (22%) U.S. cell phone owners have connected with a local biz via its platform—Podium has quickly become one of the fastest growing SaaS companies in the U.S. and is the leading interaction platform helping local businesses cross the offline-to-online chasm.

"This award is a testament to how our products are resonating with our clients and helping owners of local businesses connect with their customers better—and how much we're growing as a result," said Eric Rea, CEO of Podium. "We're especially excited to be so high on the list for the second year running because it shows sustained growth. Being ranked on growth percentage means we're partially competing against our past success, and this proves we're up to the task."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the list. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies will also be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands Aug. 20.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Podium

Podium is an interaction management platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 40,000 local businesses to create over 14 million interactions with their customers a month. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by IVP, Accel, Summit Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc.is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc.took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

