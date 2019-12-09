Podium Named a 2019 Cool Vendor by Gartner

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium , the leading interaction management platform for local businesses, has been named as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's "Cool Vendors in Conversational Marketing" report written by Charles Golvin and Benjamin Bloom published on 5 September 2019.

In the report, Gartner analysts stated that "by 2022, requests for customer service through consumer mobile messaging apps will outnumber requests for customer support through traditional social media by a factor of two."

"There has been a fundamental shift in the way that society is communicating, and we are proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor. We believe our recognition validates our efforts to help local businesses and enterprises modernize the way they are doing business," said Podium co-founder and CEO Eric Rea. "As consumers continue to demand more convenient communication on the channels they prefer, we're looking forward to continuing to find ways to help strengthen businesses' interactions in the future."

Founded in 2014, Podium works with more than 40,000 businesses to create over 16 million customer interactions a month—over a quarter of U.S. cell phone owners have connected with a local business via its platform. Podium has quickly become one of the fastest growing SaaS companies in the U.S. and is the leading interaction platform helping local businesses cross the offline-to-online chasm.

In the report, Gartner analysts found that exploiting conversational marketing opportunities allows marketing leaders to solve two perennial challenges: engaging customers fluidly in their preferred channels and enabling real-time engagements. The report goes on to state, "Conversational marketing includes the use of persistent, asynchronous, cross-channel dialogues, in conversational style, to improve customer and business metrics across the customer journey."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Podium

Podium is an interaction management platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 40,000 local businesses to create over 16 million interactions with their customers a month. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by IVP, Accel, Summit Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.

