Podium Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2018

Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2018 Award is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just under 300 winning companies.

"We've worked hard to build a culture for our team members that makes them proud to work at Podium," said Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO at Podium. "We provide a platform for our clients that builds positive engagements and creates stronger relationships with their customers, and we do our best to mirror that approach within our company. We're humbled to have Inc. Magazine's recognition as one of the best workplaces of 2018, and we look forward to continuing the journey with our talented and dedicated employees."

Podium started in Rea's one-bedroom apartment in 2014 and has since expanded to more than 290 employees. Throughout its rapid growth, Podium has worked to develop an environment that forges strong relationships and retains talent, treating employees with respect and creating a culture that fosters creativity and values each person's contributions.

Built in partnership with employee engagement and work culture experts Quantum Workplace of Omaha, NE, Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and retaining the best talent.

The 2018 Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Survey scores account for employer size to level the playing field between small and large businesses. All companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held and independent—that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

While researching the entries, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes develop:

Strong company cultures breed stunning individual and team performance.

Workers at the best companies aren't mesmerized by whatever giveaways seem to be the latest fad—be it gourmet lunches or beer fridges.

When employees feel valued by their organization, they are far more likely to be engaged. This single factor proved to be one of the largest drivers of employee engagement.

"By including an employee survey into this year's Best Workplaces selection process, we've really raised the bar. Companies that don't score at the very top of their peer group don't make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that's not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves," said James Ledbetter, Inc. editor-in-chief.

More information about Podium as well as a complete list of the winning companies can be found in the June 2018 edition of Inc. Magazine. For more information about Podium's products and to view current job openings, visit the company website.

About Podium

Podium helps businesses drive user-generated content in the form of online reviews to increase visibility, improve business operations, and drive purchase decisions. Podium serves 50,000+ users across nearly 10,000 local businesses and is redefining the modern relationship between businesses and customers. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium has received funding from Y Combinator as well as the CEOs of DOMO, Pluralsight and Vivint Smart Home, among others. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

Media Contact

Brian Spittler

Communications Director, Podium

brian.spittler@podium.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/podium-named-one-of-inc-magazines-best-workplaces-for-2018-300653667.html

SOURCE Podium

Related Links

https://www.podium.com

