Podium Opens On-Site Child Care Center, Little Founders, at its Utah Headquarters

LEHI, Utah, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium , the leading communication and payments platform for local businesses, today announced the opening of Little Founders, an on-site child care center at the company's headquarters in Lehi, Utah. Providing a safe, healthy and educational environment for children, the center will address a critical need for high-quality, affordable childcare and offer vital flexibility for working parents.

Operated in partnership with Bright Horizons , an experienced provider of on-site child care for top employers, Little Founders serves a capacity of 50 children, ages six weeks through five years old. It's open to the children of benefit-eligible Podium employees and the children of other select companies based in the Lehi area. Empowering children to unleash their creativity and curiosity, Little Founders features Bright Horizons' successful "The World at Their Fingertips" curriculum, providing intentional guidance and rich experiences that move children along their journey of growth by building upon individual strengths and talents.

"One of the biggest challenges for working parents is finding reliable, high-quality child care, and so we're proud to be leading the way in providing flexibility and peace-of-mind for our people by working alongside Bright Horizons to create Little Founders," said Katie Morrow, senior director of people operations at Podium. "Having this center available has generated a lot of excitement among employees, and we believe it will help our people at Podium better navigate the care and scheduling challenges all working parents face."

Established in alignment with comparable, high-quality child care centers in the surrounding area, Podium is partially subsidizing tuition rates for employees. Working parents of other select companies in the area are also eligible to use the center. Little Founders offers a full five-day-per-week program along with two-day, three-day and drop-in tuition rates.

To learn more about Little Founders, including information on the center's policies and enrollment process, eligibility and availability, please visit: www.brighthorizons.com/littlefounders

About Podium

Podium is a customer messaging and payments platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 100,000 local businesses in the United States, Canada and Australia. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by YC Continuity, Sapphire Ventures, Alkeon Capital, Recruit Co. Ltd., IVP, Accel, Summit Partners and GV. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at [email protected].

