Podium Partners With FareHarbor to Provide Operators Best in Class Customer Interaction Management

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FareHarbor Holdings, LLC, an industry leading online booking and reservation management platform, powering tour, activity and attraction operators, today announced its partnership with Podium , the leading interaction management platform.

The platform allows tour operators and experience providers to collect and encourage online customer reviews, gather insights on review performance as well as interact with customers in real time via text messaging, web chat, Facebook Messenger or Google Click to Message.

Thanks to these capabilities, operators are able to boost their bookings, increase customer satisfaction, optimize employee efficiency and collect web leads. In fact, according to Podium's research:

Podium customers report an average 6% increase in revenue after using the Podium Messaging Platform

77% of businesses using the Podium Messaging Platform feel that their customers are more satisfied receiving text messages from their business than other forms of communication

Web chat users see 11x more inbound reservations

Website visitors are 6.3x more likely to book when they're invited to chat

"Podium has shown an ability to attract more customers, convert bookings and drive reviews better than any other interaction management solution available," said Lawrence Hester, co-founder of FareHarbor. "Thanks to this partnership with Podium, we are able to make it easier than ever for our customers to be found, be booked and earn repeat visitors. We are proud that this partnership allows Podium and FareHarbor's clients to be at the forefront of interaction management in the tour and activity industry."

Through automating online review invitations, customers who have recently completed a tour or activity are sent an invitation to review the operator via text within minutes, when reviews are most accurate and likely to be acted on. This integration will save operators time as well as increasing the number and quality of online reviews of their business on Google, Facebook, Tripadvisor and other key sites customers use when planning their trips.

"FareHarbor is the leading platform in the tour an activity industry," said Nick Miller, VP of Sales at Podium. "This was a key factor in Podium choosing them as a close, operational partner. Adding FareHarbor's platform to Podium's powerful online review and two-way messaging products will supercharge their user's competitive advantage in bringing in new visitors and giving them the highest level of experience possible."

About FareHarbor

Founded in January 2013, Honolulu-based FareHarbor began shortly after a planned family vacation to Hawaii, when co-founder Zachary Hester, along with his brother Lawrence, discovered the challenges of booking activities online while on the island. After working in the business for 2 years, he assembled a team of family and friends and together they set out to create a world-class online reservation system specifically designed to empower tour operators to better serve their customers while increasing online bookings and revenue. Today, FareHarbor supports more than 10,000 clients in 42 states plus the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Tahiti from its offices in Hawaii, San Francisco, Denver, Minneapolis and Boston. For more information, please visit www.fareharbor.com.

About Podium

Podium is an interaction management platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 37,000 local businesses to create over 12 million interactions with their customers a month. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by IVP, Accel, Summit Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.

