Podium Tops MountainWest Capital Network's Annual Utah 100 List of State's Fastest-Growing Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium, the leading interaction management platform for local businesses, has been named as the top company on MountainWest Capital Network's (MWCN) 2019 Utah 100, the annual list of the state's fastest-growing companies.

Founded in 2014, Podium works with more than 40,000 businesses to create over 16 million customer interactions a month—nearly a quarter of U.S. cell phone owners have connected with a local business via its platform. Podium has quickly become one of the fastest growing SaaS companies in the U.S. and is the leading interaction platform helping local businesses cross the offline-to-online chasm.

"We are proud and humbled to be recognized as the fastest-growing company in Utah among such other phenomenal companies," said Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO of Podium. "In our early years, we were helped tremendously by mentors and the strong support system that exists in Utah's startup ecosystem, and we're dedicated to returning the favor to up-and-comers as we continue to grow."

MWCN's exclusive awards program brings together investors, entrepreneurs and professional service providers while recognizing Utah's 100 fastest-growing companies and the economic and business impact they bring to the state. In addition to recognizing the Utah 100 list, MWCN recognizes the 15 top revenue-growth companies, as well as the Emerging Elite—the state's top startups just breaking into the scene.

Utah 100 honorees were chosen based on both their percentage and dollar revenue increase between 2014 and 2018. MWCN's award event, now marking a quarter century of recognizing the top companies in the state, honored award recipients at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

"Utah's economy has never been stronger, and it's in large part thanks to the tremendous efforts of these companies and others that make Utah truly the place to be for business," said Ryan Dent, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "We've had 25 great years of honoring the companies making Utah great, and we look forward to the next 25 years and beyond."

About Podium

Podium is an interaction management platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 40,000 local businesses to create over 16 million interactions with their customers a month. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by IVP, Accel, Summit Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success, and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. LIKE us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @MWCN and LinkedIn. www.mwcn.org

SOURCE Podium

Related Links

http://www.podium.com

