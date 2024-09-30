PodMatch Announces Plans for 1,000-Member Podcast Network to Help Podcasters Grow and Monetize

Offering members creative control alongside growth and monetization, PodMatch is working toward building the world's largest podcast network.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PodMatch.com, the platform that automatically matches ideal podcast hosts and guests for interviews, has announced plans to launch the PodMatch Podcast Network. This initiative will bring together 1,000 independent, interview-based podcasters who release daily episodes. The goal of the network is to become the world's largest podcast network in terms of both episodes released and the number of podcasts within the network.



The PodMatch Podcast Network's mission is to help independent podcasters take their shows to the next level by growing their audience, streamlining processes, and earning more revenue. Members will receive exclusive access to premium education, coaching, community collaborations, and other resources to help them succeed while maintaining complete creative control of their podcasts.

"Independent podcasters are shaping the future of the industry, and our mission is to help equip and elevate them," said Alex Sanfilippo, Founder of PodMatch. "We're building a network that focuses on providing what independent creators have expressed matters most to them. We will not have a 'network first' mindset. Instead, we're focused on creators first. We will help them grow, monetize, and streamline their production process. All while ensuring they maintain creative freedom and control of their content!"

Unlike other networks that prioritize their profits and visibility first, the PodMatch Podcast Network is committed to being a "Podcaster first" network, putting the needs of creators above all else. PodMatch has modeled this in the network requirements, which only consists of 5 points, none of which demand additional time or effort from podcasters. Additionally, there is no contract required for podcasters to be in the network.

The PodMatch Podcast Network beta with 28 founding members launched on Monday, September 16th, 2024. Members are reporting listenership and revenue growth.

Average Results Among Founding Network Members:



Automated monetization results = $198.47 /Month

Automated listener growth results = 62/Month

Administrative hours saved per guest = 3/Hours

Less coordination emails sent per guest = 14/Emails

The founding members of the PodMatch Podcast Network include:



Testimonial from founding network member, Ajay (The KAJ Masterclass LIVE):

"Simple, Easy, and Helpful. It talks! I can't thank you enough for how much I have gained from this initiative!"

With the combined efforts of the top content-producing independent podcasters, the PodMatch Podcast Network is expected to reach 1,000 members and be releasing 20,000 podcast episodes every month by March 10th, 2025, making it the network with the most content and the most podcasts. As a result, the PodMatch Podcast Network will be positioned as a leading network in the podcasting industry, which will increase its members' reputation and status.

Resources:

The PodMatch Podcast Network: https://podmatch.com/network

Apply to join: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetQBzwFaMuQcAkx93jPIbQ6pdAbeyTJY6ZrqYFz2AFfhwOsQ/viewform

Learn more about PodMatch: https://podmatch.com/

Media Contact:

Alex Sanfilippo

[email protected]

1-904-755-9953

SOURCE PodMatch