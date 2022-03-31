PODS® and Landing Partner to Provide Members with a Flexible Living, Moving, and Storage Experience in 375+ Cities Across the Country

-- Partnership will offer Landing members access to PODS' moving and storage solutions, including special discounts --

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , the industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, and Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible apartment living, are pleased to announce a nationwide living, moving, and storage partnership. This new partnership will provide Landing members with access to PODS' flexible and customizable moving and storage solutions as they relocate to one of the more than 375 cities Landing serves across the country.

Landing's nationwide network of fully-furnished apartments provides a modern living solution for renters of any kind, whether they need a place to stay for a month, a year, or indefinitely. With PODS, Landing members can utilize the company's extensive fleet of portable moving and storage containers to easily transition to or from any of Landing's locations. As PODS continues its growth trajectory, this partnership offers new Landing members the opportunity to leverage its industry-leading moving and storage solutions.

For Landing members, PODS is offering a 10% discount on initial delivery, 10% off first monthly rental, and 10% off long-distance transportation.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Landing to provide their members with peace of mind no matter where their journeys may take them," said Irfan Bojadzija, Vice President, Partnerships at PODS. "Just like Landing, PODS provides solutions driven by flexibility, convenience, and constant support. Whether it is a temporary stay at one of Landing's fully-furnished apartments or a long-term need to store belongings right in your driveway, PODS can provide customized experiences based on Landing members' unique needs."

Regardless of profession, from remote workers and mobile trades to travel lovers and snowbirds, Landing members seek more freedom and flexibility in their living experience. Now with access to PODS' solutions, Landing members can move and store their belongings temporarily or for an unlimited amount of time, seamlessly.

"Some Landing members live mobile lifestyles, moving throughout a handful of destinations over the course of a year. Others simply don't want to commit to long-term leases or deal with bulky, expensive-to-move furniture and appliances, and enjoy the ease and convenience of our fully-furnished apartments," said Jana McIntosh, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Landing. "Regardless, assistance with moving and storage is invaluable for our members, so our team is excited to partner with PODS to provide them with a hassle-free moving and storage experience."

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A moving and storage leader for nearly 25 years, PODS offers flexible, personalized solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a new way of thinking about moving and storage, with unlimited time, control, and flexibility. Today, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. The PODS network has completed more than 1.3 million long-distance moves and nearly 6 million initial deliveries. Whether it is a long-distance or international relocation, across-town move, or renovation project, PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team ready for any situation. To learn more, visit PODS.com .

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. It offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience via a subscription. Members have access to a network of carefully curated furnished apartments with an on-call concierge service and a host of additional amenities. Landing apartments are currently available in 375+ cities across the United States and growing. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith. For more information, visit www.hellolanding.com .

