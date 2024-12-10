Moving and Storage Leader Continues to Play a Significant Role in One of the World's Most Beloved Celebrations

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , an industry leader that revolutionized the moving and storage category through its portable container service offerings, is proud to announce it will support the Times Square Alliance and the 2025 Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop celebration for the fifteenth consecutive year.

PODS® Celebrates 15 Years Working with the Times Square Alliance and the New Year's Eve Ball Drop

With PODS containers, event staff benefit from the flexibility and simplicity of on-site storage, including transportation to and from PODS' secure Storage Center for staged operations around Times Square. The collaboration has revolutionized the logistics of one of the biggest and most celebrated New Year's Eve parties in one of the world's most highly trafficked locations.

This milestone 15-year relationship between PODS and the Times Square Alliance highlights PODS' commitment to supporting large-scale events and its ability to provide flexible, secure storage solutions for even the most upscale logistical needs.

"The team at PODS has been an amazing partner for Times Square to help put on our beloved New Year's Eve celebration," said Gary Winkler, Senior Vice President of Stakeholder Services & Signature Events at the Times Square Alliance. "They continue to go above and beyond in working with our team to provide a solution that allows us to safely and securely off-load and store handouts for the revelers in Times Square, including party and cold weather essentials like hats, balloons, scarves, and mittens."

For the upcoming 2025 celebration, the Times Square Alliance will use between 18 and 24 PODS containers to store and transport a variety of festive handouts for attendees. To execute the world-renowned event, all celebratory items are preloaded into portable PODS containers at a local PODS storage facility in Melville, NY, and delivered before Christmas.

"We are incredibly proud to work with the Times Square Alliance to help them organize such an iconic event and provide flexible and versatile storage for their needs," said Rich Schwartz, SVP of Corporate Operations at PODS. "The New Year's Eve event serves as a celebration of accomplishment and a look toward the future for so many, and we cannot think of a more impactful way to celebrate than teaming up with the Times Square Alliance to help bring this event to life."

To prevent blocking streets during transport and unloading, the PODS containers are delivered overnight to various locations around Times Square using PODZILLA®, PODS' hydraulic lifting equipment. Containers are strategically placed on nearby streets, reducing the resources and time needed for loading and unloading. Additionally, inventory is preloaded into containers at a local PODS storage facility before delivery to various event locations, allowing event staff to reduce on-site time and resources. The containers provide easy access to items for event staff and prevent disruptions to traffic or local businesses. The PODS solution has dramatically improved on-site efficiency and streamlined operations for the Times Square Alliance.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A trusted moving and storage leader for more than 25 years, PODS offers a simpler and more flexible way to move. PODS pioneered portable moving and storage in 1998 and has been giving customers control over their moves by adapting to their pace, dates, and locations ever since. Today, with over six million moves, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. Whether it's a long-distance or international relocation, an across-town move, or a renovation project, there is a PODS solution for any move. To learn more, visit PODS.com.

About the Times Square Alliance

The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square - cultivating the creativity, energy and edge that have made the area an icon of entertainment, culture, and urban life for over a century. Founded in 1992, the Alliance keeps the neighborhood clean and safe, promotes local businesses, manages area improvements and produces major annual events with partners including New Year's Eve, Solstice in Times Square and Taste of Times Square. As the custodians of Times Square, the Alliance works every day to improve the quality of life for the neighborhood residents and businesses while driving economic growth in New York City. www.TSq.org

