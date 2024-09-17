PODS® Expands City Service Offering to 19 Urban Areas Across the U.S. and Canada

Recently Launched in Atlanta, Houston, Minneapolis, Montreal, and Tampa Bay, PODS City Service Now Available in 19 Cities in the United States and Canada

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , an industry leader that revolutionized the moving and storage category through its portable container service offerings, is expanding its City Service program to customers in four new major cities in the United States and one Canadian metropolitan area. The recently launched cities are Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Montreal, Québec; and Tampa Bay, FL. This expansion brings the total number of urban areas served by PODS City Service to 19 across the U.S. and Canada.

PODS City Service offers a moving and storage experience specifically designed for urban areas. Instead of delivering a portable PODS container, a driver arrives at a scheduled time and stays for a four-hour window. The customer's container remains on the truck, and the PODS driver operates the specialized City Service truck's level-load lift as the customer loads or unloads their belongings.

The launch of City Service in Atlanta, GA, and Houston, TX, comes at a time when southeastern destinations are seeing rapid population growth, as highlighted by the PODS Moving Trends Report published in May.

"The expansion of our City Service program reflects the changing preferences of today's movers," said Rich Schwartz, SVP of Corporate Operations at PODS. "Urban dwellers are seeking nimble, convenient solutions that adapt to their unique needs. PODS City Service provides that flexibility, allowing customers to move on their terms while navigating the challenges of city living."

Earlier this year, CNN Underscored recognized PODS City Service as a premier urban moving and storage solution, citing its convenience and workability.

PODS City Service is available in the following 19 areas:

Atlanta, GA Boston, MA Chicago, IL Dallas, TX Denver, CO Houston, TX Long Island / New York City / Staten Island, NY Los Angeles, CA Miami, FL Minneapolis, MN Montreal, QC New Jersey Philadelphia, PA San Diego, CA San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Tampa Bay, FL Toronto, ON Washington, D.C.

PODS City Service is a convenient solution for customers moving to, from, or between large cities. Customers avoid the hassle of driving a rental truck through busy and often narrow city streets, and City Service makes PODS containers available to customers in areas where container placement is not possible. PODS' drivers remain with the customer's container during loading or unloading, allowing them to reposition the truck if necessary. Once the customer's container is loaded, they can store their belongings in one of PODS' local secure Storage Centers or have their container transported to their new home across town or the country.

To learn more about PODS City Service and find a service area near you, visit PODS.com/CityService.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A trusted moving and storage leader for more than 25 years, PODS offers a simpler and more flexible way to move. PODS pioneered portable moving and storage in 1998 and has been giving customers control over their moves by adapting to their pace, dates, and locations ever since. Today, with over six million moves, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. Whether it's a long-distance or international relocation, an across-town move, or a renovation project, there is a PODS solution for any move. To learn more, visit PODS.com .

