PODS® Names Jordon Jones as Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished Finance Executive Tapped to Lead PODS' Financial Strategy and Execution

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC, an industry-leading moving company that revolutionized portable moving and storage container services, today announced the appointment of Jordon Jones as Chief Financial Officer. With more than 20 years of experience in finance and a proven track record of success across various industries, Jones brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position.

Jordon Jones, Chief Financial Officer

Since joining PODS in 2022 as Vice President of Global Financial Planning & Analysis, Jones has been instrumental in guiding the company's financial strategies. His leadership in overseeing financial analysis and reporting, tax matters, and accounts receivable across PODS' extensive business units has been integral to the company's operations.

"Jordon's deep expertise in strategic planning and business operations uniquely positions him to lead PODS' resource strategy and execution," said Kathy Marinello, President and Chief Executive Officer of PODS. "We are excited about Jordon's expanded responsibilities and look forward to his exceptional leadership and guidance as we continue to drive growth and support our customers."

Prior to joining PODS, Jones served as Chief Financial Officer of YouFit Gyms, directing financial operations for the 80-location fitness chain. Before that, he spent nearly a decade at Hertz, holding leadership and strategic positions in finance and sales. In these positions, he managed major account revenue and oversaw corporate development, planning, budgeting, and cash flow.

As CFO, Jones will manage PODS' financial platforms to effectively drive profitable revenue growth and deliver margin expansion. His areas of direct oversight will include financial strategy and planning, financial operations including accounting and reporting, treasury and cash management, tax, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and internal controls to optimize processes.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A trusted moving and storage leader for more than 25 years, PODS offers a simpler and more flexible way to move. PODS pioneered portable moving and storage in 1998 and has been giving customers control over their moves by adapting to their pace, dates, and locations ever since. Today, with over six million moves, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. Whether it's a long-distance or international relocation, an across-town move, or a renovation project, there is a PODS solution for any move. To learn more, visit PODS.com.

