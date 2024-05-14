PODS® Receives USA TODAY's America's Customer Service Champions 2024 Award

Award Recognizes PODS for Superior Customer Service and Commitment to Excellence

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC, an industry leader that revolutionized the moving and storage category through its portable container service offerings, today announced it has been recognized as one of America's Customer Service Champions 2024 by USA TODAY and Plant-A Insights Group. More than 33,000 consumers were surveyed for the study.

"For over 25 years, PODS has consistently delivered to our customers an innovative and smart approach to moving and storage that gives them full control over their experience. Fast forward to today, we have supported more than six million moves and continue raising the bar," said Kathy Marinello, President and CEO of PODS. "We are humbled and honored to see our hard work and dedication recognized by our customers, as well as USA Today and Plant-A Insights."

America's Customer Service Champions 2024 highlights companies that excel in delivering the best customer experience based on a broad set of metrics and provides consumers with guidance they can use as they select where they want to spend their time and money.

Champions were chosen through a confidential online survey of more than 33,000 U.S. consumers who provided over 519,000 company reviews. They evaluated businesses and providers according to the overall customer experience as well as the quality-of-service delivery across seven key categories that are important to consumers.

Respondents reviewed companies with whom they had personal interactions within the past three years, ensuring the relevance of the findings. The Plant-A analysis is also bolstered by the integration of publicly available data, customer online reviews, and various methods of validation. The recognized companies were meticulously checked, including a review of the published press of the past 24 months to identify potential issues.

Overall, America's Customer Service Champions 2024 is one of the largest independent customer experience studies in the U.S.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A trusted moving and storage leader for more than 25 years, PODS offers a simpler and more flexible way to move. PODS pioneered portable moving and storage in 1998 and has been giving customers control over their moves by adapting to their pace, dates, and locations ever since. Today, with over six million moves, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. Whether it's a long-distance or international relocation, an across-town move, or a renovation project, there is a PODS solution for any move. To learn more, visit PODS.com.

