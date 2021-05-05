PODS® Supports New Jersey Firefighters by Donating Storage Containers to Collect Equipment for Alabama Fire Departments After Tornadoes

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC, the industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, is partnering with the Hamburg Fire Department in northwestern New Jersey to assist in collecting and storing firefighting gear to reequip fire departments in areas of Alabama affected by a series of tornadoes in late March.

A social media post from Capt. Hunter Space of the Beemerville Fire Department in Wantage Township, N.J. that led to an outpouring of support across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania inspired organizer Keith Sukennikoff to call on his firefighting brothers and sisters at the Hamburg Fire Department to get involved. When Sukennikoff contacted PODS, the company quickly agreed to donate several of its portable storage containers so he could easily set up multiple collection sites around the area.

Mark DeVoe, a former Washington, N.J. fire chief turned spokesperson, stated, "We are super excited to have PODS on board. Without them, we would spend a lot of time away from our families and a great deal of effort running around to the different stations to pick up the equipment. With multiple storage containers from PODS, we can have the fire companies drop off their donations, and we only have to make one trip to collect everything at the very end. Thanks to PODS for stepping up. We so appreciate it!"

"It is an honor and a privilege for PODS to be able to lend a hand to support firefighters in the communities we serve," said Luci Rainey, SVP, Residential and Chief Customer Officer. "The selfless dedication of these men and women and their commitment to their jobs is what protects us all and keeps us safe. We are proud to be a part of this effort."

The Hamburg Fire Department will use PODS' storage containers to hold all equipment until they are loaded into trucks headed to Alabama in a few weeks. Similar efforts from other firehouses have reportedly resulted in more than a million dollars in donations.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

At PODS, we know that your moving and storage needs are unique, which is why we offer flexible, personal solutions with unlimited time, space, and control. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a brand new way to move and store the things that matter most. Now an industry leader, PODS provides residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the UK. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 1.2 million long-distance moves, more than 5.4 million initial deliveries, and has over 227,000 PODS containers in service. To learn more about how PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team, visit PODS.com.

SOURCE PODS Enterprises, LLC

Related Links

https://www.pods.com

