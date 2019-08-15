PODS® Tops Four Million Container Deliveries and One Million Long-Distance Moves

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC announced today that it is celebrating two key milestones with the delivery of the company's four millionth PODS container and, separately, the completion of its one millionth long-distance move.

Recognizing a need to bring storage directly to the customer, PODS founder Pete Warhurst designed and built the first portable container prototype in 1998. Nearly 21 years later, the company has expanded significantly both in terms of product innovation and geographical footprint. Today, PODS' iconic portable containers are used by residential and commercial customers in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

"This is an exciting time as our company celebrates not one but two landmark accomplishments," said John B. Koch, President and CEO of PODS. "More than two decades ago, we recognized a need to bring flexibility, convenience, and control to the moving and storage industry. Four million portable container deliveries and one million long-distance moves later, PODS has undoubtedly redefined expectations and become a preferred solution for people moving locally, across the country, and internationally."

A series of investments have contributed to PODS' successful growth. In 2018, the company commemorated the opening of its West Coast sales and service center in Reno, Nevada and the expansion of its original East Coast facility in Clearwater, Florida. PODS' fleet has also grown significantly with the addition of its revolutionary Generation 6 containers and manufacturing of its one thousandth PODZILLA®, PODS' innovative level container-lifting machine.

PODS' four millionth container delivery and one million long-distance move come on the heels of the company celebrating its 20th anniversary as well as being recognized by Newsweek for its commitment to delivering unprecedented customer service. The publication surveyed more than 20,000 consumers and ranked PODS the number one moving company in its America's Best Customer Service 2019 list.

To learn more about PODS' moving and storage solutions or to find a storage location near you, visit PODS online .

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

PODS offers moving and storage the way you need it done, with unlimited time, space and control. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, they introduced the world to a brand new, flexible way to move and store. Now an industry leader, PODS currently provides residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the UK. To date, the PODS network has completed more than one million long-distance moves, four million initial deliveries, and has over 220,000 PODS containers in service. To learn more, visit www.PODS.com .

SOURCE PODS Enterprises, LLC

Related Links

https://www.pods.com

