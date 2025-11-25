PodUp's Black Friday Deal Lets Creators Grow & Monetize Podcasts for 50% Off

PodUp is the all-in-one AI-powered platform that integrates 60+ podcast tools (17 AI tools and 11 monetization tools), helping podcasters cut production time in half while growing and monetizing faster.

REXBURG, Idaho, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, PodUp is offering creators a rare opportunity: 50% off its complete podcasting platform. The Founding Creator Black Friday Plan helps podcasters, entrepreneurs, and content creators produce, grow, and monetize their shows without managing many different subscriptions. PodUp can save podcasters more than $1,000 per month compared to paying for 20+ different software subscriptions, with the 50% discount locked in for as long as they remain subscribed.

The Ultimate Podcasting Solution

PodUp integrates the tools needed to run a professional podcast:

AI: Content repurposer, episode transcriber, blog creator, newsletter generator, episode summarizer, etc.

Content repurposer, episode transcriber, blog creator, newsletter generator, episode summarizer, etc. Monetization: Sell courses, memberships, coaching sessions, digital products, sponsorships, etc.

Sell courses, memberships, coaching sessions, digital products, sponsorships, etc. Marketing & Growth: Email automation, SEO optimization, social media scheduling, lead magnets, short video clip generation, etc.

Email automation, SEO optimization, social media scheduling, lead magnets, short video clip generation, etc. Creation & Production: Episode manager, file manager, recording studio, video editor, site builder, migrator, etc.

"Podcasting shouldn't require a computer science degree and a pile of subscription invoices," said Nathan Gwilliam, Founder and CEO of PodUp. "We built this platform so creators can focus on growing their businesses instead of fighting expensive technologies that don't play nicely together. This Black Friday deal is our way of helping podcasters and aspiring podcasters build real businesses."

Black Friday Exclusive: Lifetime 50% Off

From November 21 through December 5, 2025, the first 1,000 Founding Creators can lock in lifetime access for 50% off, which is currently priced $149/month (regularly $299/month). This 50% discount never increases as long as a creator remains subscribed.

Founding Creators also receive $2,700+ in FREE bonuses:

Podcast Launch Course (22 video lessons + downloadables)

Ultimate Guide to Monetize Your Podcast eBook (24 revenue strategies + video training)

Ultimate Guide to Grow Your Podcast eBook (30 growth tactics + video training)

Free Podcast Migration Service (PodUp helps migrate episodes, RSS feeds, analytics, websites, and email lists to our platform)

Priority Support (phone, video, email, AI chatbot, 800+ help articles)

Why It Matters

Most podcasters quit by episode seven, not because they lack ideas, but because managing the technology and production becomes so overwhelming. They spend so much time and money on software and production that they have very little left to focus on growth and monetization.

PodUp helps eliminate these friction points. Creators save more than $1,000 monthly (88% compared to separate tools).

For existing podcasters, PodUp offers free migration, transferring episodes, RSS feeds, analytics, websites, and email lists at no cost.

"Too many talented creators never reach their audience because technology & time-consuming production tasks block their path," Gwilliam added. "We're removing those obstacles to help them build the influence and income their expertise deserves."

Limited Time, Limited Spots

The Founding Creator Deal runs November 21 through December 5, 2025, capped at 1,000 creators. After that, the standard rate returns and the lifetime discount disappears.

Interested creators can claim their 50% lifetime discount and $2,700 worth of bonuses at podup.com.

About PodUp

PodUp is the world's first all-in-one podcasting platform, combining 60+ integrated tools (17 AI tools and 11 monetization tools) to help creators launch, grow, and monetize their shows with much less time & expense.

To schedule an interview with the PodUp CEO, please contact:

Nathan Gwilliam

[email protected]

PodUp.com

(208) 502-9129

