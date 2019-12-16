PoE Texas Launches the Power Over Ethernet Lid for the Intel NUC

The PoE NUC Lid is compatible with NUCs that have a power consumption of 60 watts or less. If you're looking for specific products, though, we've found these devices perform well on PoE:

Dawson Canyon i7/i5 (NUC7iXDNHE) – Top of the line features

Frost Canyon i3 (NUC10i3FNK) – Best balance of features and value

June Canyon Celeron (NUC7CJYH) – Top value

Why Power over Ethernet?

There's never an outlet where you need one. The costs and infrastructure required to install traditional AC outlets drive up your project budgets and extend your schedule especially when you call an electrician out to an operating office or facility. Power over Ethernet helps you break away from the restriction of needing to either find or install an outlet near where you need to deploy your NUC mini PC. You leverage the same network cable running the data to also send power.

What Does this Do for Me?

Save 30% or more in cost and as much 50% in time by taking advantage of the new, high powered Power over Ethernet switches or injectors from your approved supplier or PoE Texas on your next NUC project. Simply attach the PoE NUC lid to your mini PC and install it where it works best for you.

Where Can I Find It?

You can find the PoE NUC Lid at your favorite NUC suppliers:

SimplyNUC: http://simplynuc.com/poe-texas-lid/

Gorite: www.gorite.com/poe-nuc-lids

Or at your preferred PoE suppliers:

PoE Texas: https://www.poetexas.com/products/gbt-nuc

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZDK9JGR

Need More Information?

Visit poetexas.com/NUC for more details on these and other new PoE Texas products.

Or join our YouTube and Facebook live stream about the PoE NUC Lid on Tuesday, December 17, at 11:00 am CST.

https://evt.mx/RWOGm01E

