PoE Texas Relaunches Power Over Ethernet to USB Type C

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PoE Texas has relaunched the world's first and most popular PoE+ to USB-C driver with upgraded capabilities to support Apple iPad Pro Gen 3, Microsoft Surface Go, Google Pixel, and Samsung Tab tablet computers. With new, customized power delivery profiles designed to maintain the connected device's charge the Rev 2 GAT-USBC won't overload the Power Over Ethernet port and provides broader capability without requiring a more powerful infrastructure.

Why Power Over Ethernet?

Say Hello to the Rev 2 PoE+ to USB-C Adapter USB Type C Power from Power Over Ethernet brough to you by PoE Texas

Power Over Ethernet significantly lowers the cost of adopting USB-C by eliminating the need for new electrical infrastructure. USB-C can only transmit power less than ten feet (three meters) and is uncommon in buildings and homes. Ethernet cable can transmit power and data 328 feet (100 meters) and is nearly ubiquitous in modern construction.

What About USB Type C Data?

Later this fall, PoE Texas will also release its new line of patent pending PoE to USB Type C adapters that will convert the TCP/IP data and Power Over Ethernet into USB format with USB Type C Power Delivery. These new adapters will allow a range of tablet computers to connect to and charge directly from an ethernet cable. What would you use it for?

Need more information?

Visit poetexas.com/USBC for more details on these and other new PoE Texas products.

About PoE Texas

PoE Texas offers Power Over Ethernet and low voltage solutions around the world. For more information, visit PoETexas.com or join our bi-weekly Live Stream: Converge PoE on YouTube or Facebook.

