PoE Texas Releases A Breakthrough in PoE Power and Compatibility With Their New Line of 802.3at PoE Splitters

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of their GAT line of Power over Ethernet splitters, PoE Texas has achieved a breakthrough in compatible PoE solutions for the latest generation of tech. The new Gigabit 802.3at PoE splitters make it possible to power laptops, pro tablets, single-board computers, PTZ cameras, LED lights, and more with the existing PoE infrastructure used to power common devices like WiFi access points, IP security cameras, and VOIP phones.

What devices can the new PoE Texas GAT splitters power?

The new GAT line of PoE splitters from PoE Texas makes it possible to power high-end devices like iPad Pro, Surface Pro, Nest Cam, and more from an 802.3at PoE switch.

The four new PoE Splitter solutions expand the list of devices that can be powered by PoE to include Nest Cam, Microsoft Surface Pro, iPad Pro, and other popular electronics. The GAT line of splitters also includes a new solution for powering 24 volt Passive PoE devices with 802.3at PoE switches.

803.3at Splitter Compatible Devices GAT-USBC All USB Type C powered devices including Raspberry Pi 3, Nest

Cam, and iPad Pro. GAT-12v25w Microsoft Surface Pro, LED Lights, BeagleBone Blue, Arduino, 12

volt PTZ Cameras, and more. GAT-5v20w BeagleBone Black, Google WiFi, iPad Air, Lenovo Miix 320) GAT-24v25w Beaglebone X15, UAP-AC-LR, UAP-AC-LITE, UAP-AC-M, UVC-G3,

UAP-Outdoor, UAP-Outdoor5, Mikrotik PowerBox, PLC Controls

Why use 802.3at?

802.3at PoE, also known as PoE+, offers twice the power of the earlier 802.3af PoE standard. Powering the latest generation of non-PoE devices like laptops, monitors, Single Board Computers, PTZ cameras, and pro tablet computers requires the additional capacity of 802.3at.

PoE Standard Voltage Required Power Output 24 volt Passive PoE 24 volts Not defined 802.3af 44 to 57 volts 15 watts 802.3at 44 to 57 volts 30 watts

What if the existing infrastructure doesn't include an 802.3at PoE switch?

PoE Texas is committed to expanding PoE compatibility, and that commitment doesn't stop with PoE splitters. Their line of 802.3at PoE injectors were designed to add 802.3at capability to existing 802.3af and non-PoE switches.

