PoE Texas Unveils the Power Over Ethernet to USB Type C Converter for Microsoft Surface, iPad Pro Gen 3, Google Pixel, and Samsung Tab

As a standard USB-C offers amazing speed and power delivery. Unfortunately, USB-C can only transmit power less than ten feet (three meters), and the cable infrastructure comes at a cost premium. Ethernet cable, nearly ubiquitous in modern construction, can transmit power and data 328 feet (100 meters). USB-C power and data transmitted over Power Over Ethernet significantly lowers the cost of adopting USB-C by eliminating the need for new electrical infrastructure.

What Does this Do for Me?

These patent pending PoE to USB Type C adapters seamlessly convert the TCP/IP data and Power Over Ethernet into USB format with USB Type C Power Delivery. There's no app to install, no additional devices to manage. The GAT-USBC-PD bridges these two powerful technologies so you can charge while managing the wired data normally on the tablet device. Now you can deploy a Surface Go to manage your Teem office management, an iPad Pro Gen 3 for your Zoom Room, or a Samsung Tab S5e for your Point of Sale station. Outlet not required.

Need more information?

Visit poetexas.com/USBC for more details on these and other new PoE Texas products.

About PoE Texas

PoE Texas offers Power over Ethernet and low voltage solutions around the world. For more information, visit PoETexas.com or join our bi-weekly Live Stream: Converge PoE on YouTube or Facebook.

Related Links

https://www.poetexas.com

https://www.youtube.com/c/PoETexas/live

https://www.facebook.com/PoE-Texas-1852891984954095/

SOURCE PoE Texas

Related Links

https://www.poetexas.com/

