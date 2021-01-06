Poema Global Holdings Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $300 Million Initial Public Offering

BERLIN and HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poema Global Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Poema Global"), a special purpose acquisition company affiliated with Princeville Capital formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing on January 5, 2021 of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol "PPGHU" beginning January 6, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "PPGH" and "PPGHW," respectively.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146, or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by emailing [email protected].

The registration statements relating to the securities became effective on January 5, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is expected to close on January 8, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About the Company:

Poema Global is a newly incorporated blank check company affiliated with Princeville Capital, and its sponsor team brings together over 100 years of combined experience. Led by Co-Chairmen Emmanuel DeSousa and Joaquin Rodriguez Torres, Chief Executive Officer Homer Sun and President Marc Chan, Poema Global seeks to complete business combinations in the technology sector with companies that have validated technologies and attractive unit economics, with a particular focus on Europe and Asia.

