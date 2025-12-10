POET AND AUTHOR NELSON GARY RETRACES STEPS AND CONQUERS TRAGIC PAST IN "PHARMACY PSALMS AND HALF-LIFE HYMNS--FOR NOTHING," AN INNOVATIVE SPIRITUALITY BOOK, OUT NOW

MEMOIR IN VERSE OPENS NEW PATHWAYS THROUGH SPIRITUALITY AND PSYCHOLOGY IN TREATMENT OF MENTAL ILLNESS

"Nelson Gary is a swarming hive of suggestiveness. Everything he writes is pure, radiant, and true."

—William Todd Schultz, author of The Mind of the Artist: Personality and the Drive to Create

"It would be easy for me to say that Nelson Gary is a genius, and it is. His command of not only language, but also history, mythology, the sciences and arts is staggering. However, it is his application of all this, manifest as stunning, elegiac verse, that is nothing less than astonishing. Yes, it is easy for me to say that poet Nelson Gary is a genius possessed of a truly beautiful mind coupled with the genius of heart to utilize the same."

—S.A. Griffin, Co-Editor of The Outlaw Bible of American Poetry

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystic Boxing Commission is proud to announce the publication of PHARMACY PSALMS AND HALF-LIFE HYMNS—FOR NOTHING by Nelson Gary, a two-time Pushcart Prize nominee. This fearlessly transparent work elegizes Gary's mother and father-in-law, grandmother, and 17 friends who died within nine months. The book explores mourning as a holistic process in which Gary introduces new perspectives on dying, death, loss, and grief, which culminate in spiritual rebirth.

Gary described the volume as "a narrative of blues songs for dark nights of the soul at the crossroads." A master of what the Greeks called theia mania ("divine madness"), Gary documents his journey through bipolar disorder, addiction, and recovery, sharing what's helped and what hasn't. The text's frame story follows Gary's master studies in forensic psychology.

Listening as a clairaudient to the voices of the living and dead as they are communicated through Sophia, Wisdom, the World Soul and a fold of the Biblical, sevenfold Holy Spirit, whose pancultural address he transcribes, the volume fuses personal memories with egoless empathy for the multitudes to sound. Over 100 pages of endnotes identify chorus members' words that Lady Wisdom sings through Gary.

PHARMACY PSALMS explores the proverbial thin line between revelation and delusion, highlighting how experiences often misdiagnosed as psychoses form the essence of civilization's religious and poetic heritage. Gary's spiritual practice spans Greek oracular traditions, shamanism, Tamil Siddha twilight language, Hinduism, Kundalini yoga, Tantra, Tibetan Buddhism, Taoism, Isese, and Judeo-Christianity, particularly its mysticism. As a spiritualist who has a master's degree in forensic psychology and hasn't had a manic episode since 1998, Gary's experiential vision is as unique as it is essential in healing the increasing global mental health crisis.

Initially inspired by visitations to his dying, formerly trafficked mother, PHARMACY PSALMS grew into an elegy for many, a spiritual warfare epic, and the love story between visible Gary and invisible Wisdom. It climaxes in Gary's quest to confront his mother's trafficker.

