POET Expands into Plant-Based Consumer Products

POET's new purified alcohol is a beverage-grade grain neutral spirit that meets pharmaceutical-grade specifications. Tweet this

Purified alcohol is a fundamental ingredient in thousands of well-known products ranging from foods and beverages, personal care products, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers and industrial applications. POET's purified alcohol is a beverage-grade grain neutral spirit that meets pharmaceutical-grade specifications as well.

"We are excited to announce POET's continued expansion into plant-based consumer products," said Jeff Broin, POET Founder and CEO. "As a worldwide leader in sustainable innovation with a footprint that spans more than 40 countries, POET has the unique ability to supply consumers across the globe with Earth-friendly bioproducts. We're proud to say that bioethanol and its co-products are continually being utilized in more ways that will enable us to live cleaner, healthier lives while being better friends to our environment."

POET's all-natural purified alcohol is made from renewable resources grown on the surface of the Earth and can replace petroleum-based synthetic products found in a variety of consumer goods. It meets the highest standards for purity including the FDA's Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) label standards and will meet the Global Food Safety Initiative's Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program standards and kosher guidelines.

"POET's purified alcohol was developed using advanced, top-tier technology to ensure the highest levels of quality and purity," said Darin Cartwright, POET's Vice President overseeing this new market development. "POET's expansive commercial footprint and 30-plus years of experience in the bioethanol sector guarantees a reliable and competitive supply of top-quality products for our customers."

In conjunction with the expansion, POET also unveiled that their suite of bioproducts will be unified under a new label, POET Pure™. The POET Pure™ product line will include purified alcohol, renewable CO2 and renewable dry ice.

Manufacturers and consumers can learn more about the POET Pure portfolio at poetpure.com.

Media kit can be found here.

About POET

POET, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is the world's largest biofuels producer. POET is a leader in biorefining through its efficient, vertically integrated approach to production. Started in 1987, the company today operates 27 facilities across 7 states. At full run rates, POET purchases 5% of US corn and produces 2 billion gallons of ethanol, 10 billion pounds of distillers dried grains, and 600 million pounds of corn oil annually. In 2019, Fast Company recognized POET on its annual list of "Most Innovative Companies" for transportation and FORTUNE recognized POET on its list of companies that are changing the world. For more information, visit poet.com.

SOURCE POET