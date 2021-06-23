POET Featured in Film on Environmental Benefits of Biofuels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POET, the world's largest producer of biofuels, appears in a new short film as part of the series Nature's Building Blocks, produced by BBC StoryWorks. The digital film was produced by BBC StoryWorks, the commercial content division of BBC Global News.

Presented by the International Council of Biotechnology Associations (ICBA), the series premiered on June 16, 2021. The film series showcases several companies doing groundbreaking, innovative work in biotechnology.

POET's film focuses on biofuels and the vital role they play in fighting climate change and supporting the rural economy. Plant-based bioethanol is 46% cleaner than traditional gasoline, making biofuels the most sustainable way to decarbonize the existing vehicle fleet.

POET is also a world leader in green bioproducts. The company's research and development teams work each day to advance technology and grow POET's suite of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products, which includes renewable CO2, purified alcohol, high-protein animal feed, asphalt additives and corn oil used for renewable diesel.

"This film allows us to reach a global audience with our message: biofuels are the key to successful agriculture, which is a critical part of our arsenal in the fight against climate change," said POET Founder and CEO Jeff Broin. "At POET, we're combining the Earth's resources with human ingenuity to take swift action in the climate crisis by producing clean energy and plant-based bioproducts that will allow us to sustain our way of life for generations to come."

Nature's Building Blocks, a 25-part film series, focuses on the major visionaries in biotechnology. In the launch announcement, Joe Damond, the executive director of ICBA and the BIO Deputy Chief Policy Officer and Executive Vice President for International Affairs discussed the intention of the film series:

"We are excited about the launch of this series," said Damond. "Scientists at POET and across the world are working tirelessly each day to harness nature's building blocks to find new solutions to global challenges, such as climate change, public health crises and worldwide hunger. This series will provide audiences with a snapshot of these men and women working to build a better future."

POET's film is available for viewing here: http://www.bbc.com/storyworks/natures-building-blocks/growing-the-distance. The other films in the series can be found at http://www.naturesbuildingblocksseries.com/.

About POET

POET, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is the world's largest biofuels producer. POET is a leader in biorefining through its efficient, vertically integrated approach to production. Started in 1987, the company today operates 33 facilities across eight states. At full run rates, POET produces 3 billion gallons of ethanol, 14 billion pounds of distillers dried grains, and 975 million pounds of corn oil annually and is a leading purchaser of U.S. grain. In 2019, Fast Company recognized POET on its annual list of "Most Innovative Companies" for transportation and FORTUNE recognized POET on its list of companies that are changing the world. For more information, visit poet.com.

