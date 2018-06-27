Poet, hip-hop artist and speaker Jackie Hill Perry to release her first book "Gay Girl, Good God"

In "Gay Girl, Good God," Perry describes how she grew up fatherless, experienced gender confusion and embraced both masculinity and homosexuality. She knew that Christians had a lot to say about all of the above, but she struggled with how she was supposed to stop loving women when homosexuality felt more natural to her.

At age 19, Perry says she came face-to-face with what it meant to be made new; she says God broke in and turned her heart toward Him right in her own bedroom. Since becoming a Christian in 2008, Perry says she has been compelled to share the light of the gospel through writing, teaching and art.

"I wrote this book out of love—a common word used so out of context on most days," Perry writes in the book's introduction. "This work is not a miscommunication of my intentions; it is a direct product of it."

"Before writing it, I lived out the words. A gay girl once? Yes. Now? I am what God's goodness will do to a soul once grace gets to it... I will only encourage those hesitant to turn the page because of my particular perspective on truth to keep reading. I'll admit that I have much more to say about gayness and God that will be a bit countercultural, but I hope will also be intriguing to the point of consideration in the grand scheme of things."

The book is divided into three parts: "Who I Was," "Who I Became" and "Same Sex Attraction And…." The first two parts walk through Perry's story, while the third part is a practical guide for people in the church about the book's topic.

"Gay Girl, Good God" is available for preorder through all major retailers and will be released on September 2, 2018.

