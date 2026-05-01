POET SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds POET Technologies (POET) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 29, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) POET Technologies misrepresented its tax status due to it likely being deemed a passive foreign investment company (or "PFIC") under U.S. tax laws which, if not properly reported by each U.S. stockholder, would have negative tax implications for those U.S. stockholders; (2) the foregoing tax issue would, if discovered, make POET Technologies a less attractive investment than it would otherwise be, thus threatening POET Technologies' valuation; (3) Defendant Thomas Mika, despite affirming that he was not violating a non-disclosure agreement, in fact violated a business agreement by speaking about POET Technologies' business agreements in a public interview, thus endangering POET Technologies' business prospects, and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about POET Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On April 27, 2026, Investing.com published an article entitled "POET Technologies stock tumbles after losing Marvell orders." The article stated that POET Technologies stock fell "after the company disclosed the cancellation of all purchase orders from Celestial AI, now owned by Marvell Semiconductor Inc. Marvell provided written notice on April 23, 2026, canceling all purchase orders, including those for initial production units first announced by POET Technologies in a press release on April 25, 2023. Marvell cited the company's disclosures of information related to the purchase orders and shipping details as violations of confidentiality obligations."

Following this news, POET Technologies' stock dropped more than 45% during intraday trading on April 27, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding POET Technologies' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the POET Technologies class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/POET or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP