POET Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against POET Technologies Inc.

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: POET) securities between April 1, 2026 and 8:57 A.M. ET on April 27, 2026. POET Technologies describes itself as a "design and development company offering photonic integrated packaging solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices onto a single chip using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques."

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The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that POET Technologies Inc. (POET) Misled Investors Regarding its Status as a Passive Foreign Investment Company

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) POET Technologies misrepresented its tax status due to it likely being deemed a passive foreign investment company (or "PFIC") under U.S. tax laws which, if not properly reported by each U.S. stockholder, would have negative tax implications for those U.S. stockholders; (2) the foregoing tax issue would, if discovered, make POET Technologies a less attractive investment than it would otherwise be, thus threatening POET Technologies' valuation; and (3) defendant Thomas Mika, despite affirming that he was not violating a non-disclosure agreement, in fact violated a business agreement by speaking about POET Technologies' business agreements in a public interview, thus endangering POET Technologies' business prospects. When the Company revealed the truth, POET Technologies' stock dropped, harming investors.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against POET Technologies Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by June 29, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP