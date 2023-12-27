Poetry festival in mountains reveals local children's sparkling talents

SHANGHAI, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a meadow of Paradise Mountain at an altitude of 2,400 meters stands a luminous boulder. Stepping into the boulder and looking up, one would see an inner wall engraved with children's poems.

On Dec. 23, China UnionPay, joined hands with the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and a rural poetry education public welfare organization to put on a poetry festival in the mountains in Mangshui Town, Yunnan Province.
On Dec. 23, China UnionPay, the world's top bank card organization, joined hands with the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and a rural poetry education public welfare organization to put on a poetry festival in the mountains in Mangshui Town, Changning County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The event was livestreamed online to showcase local children' talents, as well as the charm of Chinese poetry and the goodwill of the Chinese people.

At the event, the children poets read and shared their poems, and sang poem-related songs. Besides, some unique local intangible cultural heritage performances were also staged, creating rounds of climax during the festival, which has attracted more than 30 million online viewers.

In the luminous boulder, people can get a POS receipt printed with several children's poems by donating 1 yuan at the UnionPay Poetry POS, and all proceeds will be donated to the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation.

This event has also attracted the attention and support of many famous people at home and abroad, such as Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia, Jake Pinnick, an American who has been practicing martial arts for more than ten years, and media professional and online celebrity Andy Boreham, who read these children's poems in a passionate manner to support the festival.

China UnionPay Poetry POS campaign was officially launched in July 2019. Over the past five years, the campaign has entered more than 400 schools in mountainous regions in Anhui, Henan, Sichuan, Xinjiang, Yunnan and other places.

More than 100 poetry classes (cross-school combined classes) have been organized, helping more than 7,000 local children receive artistic literacy education. In addition, the campaign has collected over 6,000 poems, and published a collection titled Little Poets in the Mountains. The first UnionPay public welfare library and 114 public welfare book corners have been put into use in Jinzhai, east China's Anhui Province.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443866
Caption: On Dec. 23, China UnionPay, joined hands with the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and a rural poetry education public welfare organization to put on a poetry festival in the mountains in Mangshui Town, Yunnan Province.

