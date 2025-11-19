Poetry Foundation Awards $1.3 Million in Grants

Announcing Fall 2025 Grant Awardees

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Poetry Foundation is excited to announce that 52 nonprofit poetry-based organizations, publications, presses, and literary arts service organizations received $1,345,000 in general operating support grants in the fall 2025 grant cycle. Selected from 137 grant applications, these organizations are dedicated to expanding access to poetry and supporting poets through publishing, fellowships, and residencies, as well as offering public events and workshops for both youth and adults. In 2025, the Foundation awarded more than $3 million in grants to support poetry and other literary arts nationwide.

Poet Anthony Febo at the Massachusetts Poetry Festival. Photo courtesy of Mass Poetry.

"At a time when connection and understanding are more vital than ever, supporting poets and ensuring access to poetry helps strengthen the cultural fabric we all share," said Poetry Foundation president and CEO, Michelle T. Boone. "Poetry invites reflection, empathy, and imagination, qualities that bring communities together. The Poetry Foundation is honored to support the organizations and publishers that make it possible for people across the United States to experience the power of poetry."

Earlier in 2025, the Poetry Foundation reflected on the first three years of its grantmaking and announced a new grantmaking strategy with updated priorities, eligibility guidelines, and deadlines. As part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening the literary ecosystem, the Foundation is a founding funder of the recently announced Literary Arts Fund , a five-year, $50 million collaborative initiative designed to expand resources and visibility for the literary arts nationwide. Learn more about grants in general, including funding categories, eligible organizations, and application deadlines.

