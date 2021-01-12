Poets&Quants for Undergrads™ Names Best Undergraduate Business Schools for 2021 in Exclusive Rankings

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants for Undergrads, the leading online publication for undergraduate business education news, has unveiled its fifth annual Best Undergraduate Business Schools 2021 rankings. Considered the most comprehensive assessment of undergraduate business programs, the data revealed the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as the #1 business school in the country for the fourth year in a row.



For the first time in the history of the ranking, the same five schools were in the top-five for two years in a row. The University of Virginia McIntire placed second and NYU Stern also moved up one spot to third. Georgetown McDonough was fifth for the second year in a row. Georgia Tech made its debut in the top 10 moving up from 14 last year.



"This years' ranking assesses three core values of an undergraduate business education: the quality of the admits, what a school does to grow those students over four years, and finally how the marketplace responds to those graduates," said Nathan Allen, Project Manager, Poets&Quants for Undergrads. "In other words, what's the quality of the incoming students, how do they view their academic experience, and what career outcomes are achieved by the graduating class."



Rounding out the top 10 undergraduate business school programs are:



1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

2. University of Virginia (McIntire)

3. New York University (Stern)

4. University of Michigan (Ross)

5. Georgetown University (McDonough)

6. University of North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

7. University of Notre Dame (Mendoza)

8. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)

9. Cornell University (SC Johnson)

10. Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)



Poets&Quants for Undergrads compiled the 2021 exclusive rankings based on a representative survey of over 6,100 alumni and school-reported data. Recent grads across the 93 schools were surveyed on aspects of faculty availability, extracurricular opportunities, and accessibility of the alumni network. This data doesn't exist together anywhere else in the world.



These schools are incredibly competitive. The only two Ivy League schools with undergraduate business degrees — Wharton and Cornell — both had acceptance rates of less than 8% for students entering last fall. But even public universities like the University of North Carolina (11.51%) and the University of Virginia (13.42%) were some of the toughest to gain admission to last fall. Four schools enrolled classes that had an average SAT score of 1,500 or higher. Despite the early impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic on the job market, many of these schools continued to find employment for their graduates at high rates. Eight schools reported placement rates of 97% or higher within three months of graduation. And 37 schools total had placement rates of 90% or higher.



Visit here to learn more about the 2021 Rankings, the methodology and to locate a specific school. Poets&Quants for Undergrads "The Best Undergraduate Business Schools" 2021 Edition featuring detailed profiles of the Top 93 programs, will be published in early 2021.



About Poets&Quants for Undergrads:

Poets&Quants for Undergrads is a leading news website dedicated to the coverage of undergraduate business education. Highlighting the content is the annual exclusive ranking of the best undergraduate business schools across the United States. Founder and editor-in-chief John A. Byrne launched the one-of-a kind-rankings in 2016 to help students make the best possible choice for an undergraduate business education. Poets&Quants for Undergrads is the sister website to Poet&Quants, which concentrates on MBA programs. For more information, visit poetsandquantsforundergrads.com. Follow us on social #PQURankings, @PoetsAndQuantsU, Facebook.com/poetsandquantsforundergrads, and linkedin.com/company/poets-quants-for-undergrads.

