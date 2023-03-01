Poets&Quants for Undergrads™ Names Best Undergraduate Business Schools for 2023 in Exclusive Rankings

Comprehensive study ranks top 93 business programs based on admissions standards, academic experience, and employment outcomes

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants for Undergrads, the leading online publication for undergraduate business education news, has unveiled its seventh annual Best Undergraduate Business Schools 2023 rankings. Considered the most comprehensive assessment of undergraduate business programs, the data revealed, for the first time ever, the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business as the #1 business school in the country. This win comes after debuting on the Poets&Quants ranking at #3 last year.

The collected data, which cannot be found in this entirety anywhere else on the internet, shows the business degree remains stronger than ever. 41 schools reported an employment rate of 95% or higher for 2022 graduates. Across all schools, the average employment rate for 2022 graduates was 90.17% three months after graduation. The average starting salary across all ranked schools was over $68,000 for 2022 graduates. For the first time ever, a school (Wharton) reported a six-figure average starting salary of $100,655.

"The needs of businesses are constantly evolving and students are demanding that schools respond," said Nathan Allen, Project Manager, Poets&Quants for Undergrads. "We are pleased to enhance the value of our ranking this year by including diversity data to help our readers find the right fit."

Rounding out the top 10 undergraduate business school programs are:

1 University of Southern California (Marshall)

2 Georgetown University (McDonough)

3 University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

4 University of Virginia (McIntire)

5 University of Notre Dame (Mendoza)

6 Cornell University (Dyson SC John)

7 New York University (Stern)

8 University of Michigan (Ross)

9 Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)

10 University of North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

Recent grads across the 93 schools were surveyed on aspects of faculty availability, extracurricular opportunities, and accessibility of the alumni network. The ranking is based on three equally-weighted categories Admissions Standards, Academic Experience, and Career Outcomes. Schools must meet a minimum 10% response rate for their alumni data to fully count. For the first time ever, diversity data in the Admissions Standards were included in the calculations. Data points on first-generation college students, underrepresented minorities, international students, and women enrolling in business programs were part of the calculation. For the first time ever we also included two years of Career Outcomes data and alumni survey data. Learn more about the methodology here.

Visit here to learn more about the 2023 Rankings, the methodology, and to locate a specific school. Follow us on social #PQURankings and @PoetsAndQuants. Poets&Quants for Undergrads "The Best Undergraduate Business Schools" 2023 Edition featuring detailed profiles of the Top 93 programs, will be published in early 2023.

