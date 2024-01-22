Poets&Quants for Undergrads™ Names Best Undergraduate Business Schools for 2024 in Exclusive Rankings

Comprehensive study ranks top 91 business programs based on admissions standards, academic experience, and employment outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants for Undergrads, the leading online publication for undergraduate business education news, has unveiled its eight annual Best Undergraduate Business Schools 2024 rankings. Considered the most comprehensive assessment of undergraduate business programs, the data revealed, the return of University of Pennsylvania's The Wharton School to the number 1 position. Wharton returns to the top spot after slipping to number 3 in the 2023 ranking.

The collected data, which cannot be found in this entirety anywhere else on the internet, shows the business degree remains stronger than ever. Eleven schools had an acceptance rate of 10% or lower for students entering in the Fall of 2023. Five schools admitted classes that had an average SAT score of at least 1500, with New York University's Stern School of Business leading the way for the second straight year. Two schools reported 100% employment for 2023 job-seeking graduates within three months of graduation: University of Richmond Robins School of Business (No. 18 overall) and Florida Southern College (No. 42). Another 25 schools reported employment rates of 95%.

"All 91 undergraduate business programs ranked by Poets&Quants are at the leading edge of business education," said Kristy Bleizeffer, Staff Writer, Poets&Quants for Undergrads, "They deliver a learning experience that transforms students' sense of who they are and what they can do in the world."

Rounding out the top 10 undergraduate business school programs are:

Recent grads across the 91 schools were surveyed on aspects of faculty availability, extracurricular opportunities, and accessibility of the alumni network. Poets&Quants' undergraduate business school ranking is based on three categories that best measure the undergrad B-school experience: the quality and diversity of students enrolling in a program (Admissions Standards); the ability of a B-school to nurture, challenge, and grow those young minds (Academic Experience); and how the market and world's top employers respond to those graduates when leaving the school (Career Outcomes). Each category is given an equal weight in the final score of 33.3%.

Learn more about the methodology here: https://poetsandquantsforundergrads.com/news/2024-undergraduate-business-school-ranking-methodology/

Visit here https://poetsandquantsforundergrads.com/news/best-undergraduate-business-schools-of-2024/ to learn more about the 2024 Rankings, the methodology and to locate a specific school. Follow us on social #PQURankings and @PoetsAndQuants. Poets&Quants for Undergrads "The Best Undergraduate Business Schools" 2024 Edition featuring detailed profiles of the Top 91 programs, will be published in early 2024.

About Poets&Quants for Undergrads:

Poets&Quants for Undergrads is a leading news website dedicated to the coverage of undergraduate business education. Highlighting the content is the annual exclusive ranking of the best undergraduate business schools across the United States. Founder and editor-in-chief John A. Byrne launched the one-of-a kind-rankings in 2016 to help students make the best possible choice for an undergraduate business education. Poets&Quants for Undergrads is the sister website to Poet&Quants, which concentrates on MBA programs. For more information, visit poetsandquantsforundergrads.com. Follow us on social #PQURankings, @PoetsAndQuantsU, Facebook.com/poetsandquantsforundergrads, and linkedin.com/company/poets-quants-for-undergrads.

SOURCE Poets&Quants for Undergrads