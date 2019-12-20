Poets&Quants for UndergradsTM Names Best Undergraduate Business Schools for 2020 in Exclusive Rankings

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants for Undergrads, the leading online publication for undergraduate business education news, has unveiled its third annual Best Undergraduate Business Schools 2020 rankings. Considered the most comprehensive assessment of undergraduate business programs, the data revealed the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as the #1 business school in the country for the third year in a row.

Poets&Quants for Undergrads compiled the 2020 exclusive rankings based on a representative survey of nearly 6,000 alumni and school-reported data. Recent grads across the 97 schools were surveyed on aspects of faculty availability, extracurricular opportunities, and accessibility of the alumni network. This data doesn't exist together anywhere else in the world. A minor change in the 2020 methodology was to include all schools that submitted surveys in the ranking. Of the 97 schools ranked this year, 83 met the minimum 10% response rate. Those that did not meet the minimum response rate from alumni, finished lower than they likely would've if they had alumni survey results.

"The quality of business education comes down to three core issues: the quality of the raw talent coming through the door, what a school does with that talent over four years, and finally how the marketplace responds to the graduates coming off campus," said Nathan Allen, Project Manager, Poets&Quants for Undergrads. "In other words, what's the quality of the incoming students, what is their view of the academic experience, and what career outcomes are achieved by the graduating class."

Rounding out the top 10 undergraduate business school programs are:

Developed in collaboration with business school deans and administrators, Poets&Quants for Undergrads' methodology is based equally on admissions standards, academic experience, and career outcomes. No other ranking or school survey asks for the same amount of concrete data ranging from the percent of National Merit Scholars at each business school, to the percentage of students with global experience while at the school, to average debt upon graduation.

Visit https://poetsandquantsforundergrads.com/2019/12/20/wharton-again-tops-pqs-best-undergraduate-b-schools-of-2020/ to learn more about the 2020 Rankings, the methodology and to locate a specific school. Follow us on social #PQURankings and @PoetsAndQuants. Poets&Quants for Undergrads "The Best Undergraduate Business Schools" 2019 Edition featuring detailed profiles of the Top 88 programs, will be published in January.

About Poets&Quants for Undergrads:

Poets&Quants for Undergrads is a leading news website dedicated to the coverage of undergraduate business education. Highlighting the content is the annual exclusive ranking of the best undergraduate business schools across the United States. Founder and editor-in-chief John A. Byrne launched the one-of-a kind-rankings in 2016 to help students make the best possible choice for an undergraduate business education. Poets&Quants for Undergrads is the sister website to Poet&Quants, which concentrates on MBA programs. For more information, visit poetsandquantsforundergrads.com. Follow us on social #PQURankings, @PoetsAndQuantsU, Facebook.com/poetsandquantsforundergrads, and linkedin.com/company/poets-quants-for-undergrads.

