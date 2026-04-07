Poets&Quants™ Honors Best & Brightest Business Majors For 2026

Annual feature profiles 100 graduating seniors who set the standard at their business schools

RALEIGH, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants For Undergrads, the leading news source for undergraduate business education, has released its 11th annual "Best & Brightest Business Majors" feature. The story honors 100 of the most accomplished seniors who majored in fields like business administration, marketing, finance, and operations.

"These are the real go-getters in their classes," says Jeff Schmitt, Poets&Quants' senior editor who launched the series in 2016. "They have this energy – this optimism – that draws classmates to them. They're the ones who put themselves out there; they take charge and mobilize people around them to get things done. The Best & Brightest graduates walk a tight balance – always living in the now with their eyes fixed on how to make the future better for everyone else. They truly embody the best of their classes and we're looking forward to seeing what they do after graduation."

This year's 100 Best & Brightest members include students like Ty Keough, who earned both his BS and MS in Finance at USC's Marshall School. As a TA, he tutored over a thousand undergraduates and MBAs, while building a media venture that generated 1.5 billion monthly views before its sale. At Notre Dame's Mendoza College, Grace Zaucha completed her accounting degree in three years – and will graduate at 19 years-old. Amazon designed an entire commercial around Cornell University's Matthew Merrill – a spot that appeared in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. At the same time, Anna Parry received a Congressional Gold Medal as a Brigham Young University Human Resource Management major, while the University of North Carolina's Mary Esposito was featured in the Wall Street Journal for her investing advice.

To compile this year's Best & Brightest students, Poets&Quants reached out to the 50 highest-ranked schools in its 2025 Undergraduate Business School Ranking along with other leading global business schools. As a whole, the list features representatives from 68 global programs, ranging from ESCP Business School to the Wharton School, with women outnumbering men by a 52-to-48 margin. As part of this feature, each student is given an in-depth profile, which covers everything from their favorite professors and advice to future business majors. The profiles also include testimonials from faculty members.

To read the Best & Brightest Business Majors of 2026, CLICK HERE.

Poets&Quants for Undergrads, a part of Times Higher Education, is a leading news website dedicated to the coverage of undergraduate business education. Highlighting the content is the annual exclusive ranking of the best undergraduate business schools across the United States. Founded by John A. Byrne, former editor-in-chief of Fast Company magazine and Businessweek.com, Poets&Quants for Undergrads is the sister website to Poets&Quants, which concentrates on MBA programs.

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SOURCE Poets&Quants for Undergrads