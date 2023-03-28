Poets&Quants Names Best & Brightest Undergraduate Business Majors For 2023

Annual feature profiles 100 graduating business students who made an impact at their schools – and beyond

PETALUMA, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants For Undergrads, the leading news source for undergraduate business education, has released its eighth annual "Best & Brightest Business Majors" feature. The story honors 100 of the most accomplished seniors who majored in fields like analytics, finance, marketing, and operations.

"The Best & Brightest are the role models of their classes," says Jeff Schmitt, Poets&Quants' senior writer who launched the series in 2016. "It's not just their academics or extracurriculars that set them apart. They have an x-factor, an openness and energy that brings out the best in their classmates. In this feature, we are exposing readers to what excellence looks like: what drives these seniors, how they've achieved success, and what they plan to do next. Plus, these graduates share some of the lessons they've learned and advice they'd give to make the path easier for future business majors. It is a really inspiring read."

This year's 100 Best & Brightest feature includes JaJa and Jo Tong, twin sisters from South Carolina who are earning their degrees at USC's Marshall School and New York University's Stern School respectively. JaJa started a Songwriter's Forum that enabled classmates to record and perform their compositions, while Jo has led her school's entrepreneurship club and pro bono consulting firm. The sisters have even formed a band together and cut nearly a dozen tracks. At Notre Dame's Mendoza College, Maxim Manyak launched a non-profit, the Pediatric Pep Talk Foundation. Through an app, pediatric patients are paired with student-athletes, who provide support and inspiration – "smiles" – during their time of need. By the same token, Wharton's Derek Nhieu has been elected as president of Penn's student government four consecutive years – a reflection, he says, of the American dream.

To compile this year's Best & Brightest students, Poets&Quants reached out to the 50 highest-ranked schools in its 2023 Undergraduate Business School Ranking. Each school was asked to nominate two students, with suggested criteria including academic excellence, extracurricular leadership, and innate potential. All 50 schools participated, with representatives including the Wharton School, Notre Dame, University of Virginia, and New York University. Overall, this year's Best & Brightest included 63 women and 37 men. As part of this feature, each student is given an in-depth profile, which covers areas like their extracurricular activities and awards, proudest achievement, and favorite classmate. It also includes a testimonial from an administrator or faculty member.

Poets&Quants for Undergrads is a leading news website dedicated to the coverage of undergraduate business education. Highlighting the content is the annual exclusive ranking of the best undergraduate business schools across the United States. Founded by John A. Byrne, former editor-in-chief of Fast Company magazine and Businessweek.com, Poets&Quants for Undergrads is the sister website to Poet&Quants, which concentrates on MBA programs. For more information, visit poetsandquantsforundergrads.com.

