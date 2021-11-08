Poets&Quants™ Releases 5th Annual Ranking of the Top Online MBA Programs

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has unveiled its 2022 ranking of The Best Online MBA Programs. Topping this year's list as the #1 online MBA in the country: the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

With the increase in online MBA options in the past few years and a growing number of schools participating, Poets&Quants annual ranking of the online MBA programs has seen some significant changes in its fifth year. While Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business maintains its position at #2, Santa Clara's Leavey School of Business moves up the charts to #3. The University of Washington Foster School of Business saw some upward movement to #4, while the Indiana University Kelley Direct program fell to #5 from the #1 position last year.

"The University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business took the top spot this year," says Nathan Allan, who manages the ranking for Poets&Quants. "It's the second time USC finished on top in our online MBA ranking. USC did well in each of our equally-weighted methodological categories of admissions standards, academic experience, and career outcomes."

Poets&Quants' top 10 online MBA programs of 2022 are:

Methodology

Poets&Quants based its fifth annual online MBA ranking on three core dimensions:

1) Quality of the incoming students;

2) Graduates' assessment of the MBA experience, both academic and extracurricular activities; and

3) Career outcomes of a program's graduates.

Data for the ranking was gathered from both school and alumni surveys. The school survey asked for a wide variety of data points, including admission standards. The alumni survey sought recent graduates' impressions on a range of topics, as well as whether the program fulfilled their expectations and whether they would recommend it to others.

This year Poets&Quants surveyed students graduating between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. In all, 6,824 alumni were surveyed and 1,229 responded, for an average response rate of 18%. Read more about the methodology here.

The ranking is a central feature of Poets&Quants' comprehensive Online MBA Hub. A one-of-a-kind resource, the Online MBA Hub offers advice, rankings analysis, in-depth school profiles, and many other tools to help prospective students navigate the complex online MBA landscape. Visit the Hub at https://poetsandquants.com/online-mba-hub/.

Visit here to learn more about the 2022 Rankings and locate a specific school, and read the methodology here.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including: consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

