Poets&Quants Reveals the Top Online MBA Programs for 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants has unveiled its annual ranking of the Best Online MBA Programs for 2025, with the University of Texas at Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management claiming the No. 1 position. This marks the first time UT Dallas has topped the prestigious list, after an impressive four-year climb from No. 10 in 2019 to the top of the rankings.

Poets&Quants, a leading authority on business school rankings, evaluates online MBA programs across three key categories: Admissions Standards, Academic Experience, and Career Outcomes. The rankings are based on extensive data gathered from alumni surveys and institutional reports, and they reflect the quality, impact, and return on investment of each program.

A Significant Achievement for UT Dallas Jindal

UT Dallas Jindal's rise to No. 1 is a testament to the school's commitment to academic excellence, affordability, and the career success of its graduates. The school's online MBA program boasts an impressive 62% of graduates securing promotions or salary increases either during or shortly after the program, the highest in the ranking. Additionally, UT Dallas earned top marks in Career Outcomes, with alumni rating the school's career services a remarkable 9.8 out of 10.

"We are thrilled to see our online MBA program recognized as the best in the country by Poets&Quants," said Dr. Hasan Pirkul, Dean of the Naveen Jindal School of Management. "This achievement reflects our continuous focus on delivering a high-quality educational experience that prepares students for real-world success, combining flexibility with a cutting-edge curriculum in emerging fields such as AI, analytics, and cybersecurity."

In addition to UT Dallas Jindal, the top five online MBA programs for 2025 include:

University of Texas at Dallas (Jindal)

University of Michigan (Ross) – Tied

Indiana University (Kelley) – Tied

University of Washington (Foster)

Rice University (Jones)

Notably, University of Michigan (Ross) and Indiana University (Kelley) share the No. 2 spot, demonstrating the competitiveness of the top programs. Kelley, in particular, remains a dominant force in online MBA education, having finished in the top five every year since the ranking's inception.

Affordability and Flexibility in Top Programs

Poets&Quants also highlights the affordability and flexibility of the UT Dallas online MBA program, with in-state tuition set at $64,685 and out-of-state tuition at $109,257. These cost-effective rates make UT Dallas Jindal one of the best value programs in the country. The online MBA offers 13 specializations and over 150 electives, providing students with customizable learning paths that suit their career aspirations.

A Strong Focus on Career Outcomes

The rankings underscore the growing importance of career outcomes for online MBA students. UT Dallas Jindal's career services, which include resume consultations, job boards, and networking opportunities, were rated highly by alumni. Furthermore, the school's emphasis on professional networking and global immersions ensures that online students gain the same opportunities for career advancement as their on-campus counterparts.

Poets&Quants' Methodology for Ranking

The Poets&Quants rankings are based on a rigorous methodology that considers Admissions Standards, Academic Experience, and Career Outcomes. Admissions data is sourced from institutional surveys, while academic experience and career outcomes are evaluated through alumni feedback. This comprehensive approach ensures that the rankings reflect the true value of each program, taking into account real-world results for graduates.

Poets&Quants, a part of Times Higher Education, is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated business school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories, and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

