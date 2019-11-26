Poets&QuantsTM Ranks the Top US MBA Programs for 2019-2020

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has unveiled its 2019-2020 ranking of the Poets&Quants Top 100 Ranking of full-time MBA programs. Topping this year's list as the #1 business school in the United States is Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

"Our 10th annual ranking combines five major rankings, resulting in a dynamically changing landscape of the top programs with Stanford on top this year and the Yale School of Management breaking back into the top 10," says John A. Byrne, Poets&Quants editor-in-chief. "Combining these five major rankings doesn't eliminate the flaws in each system, but it does significantly diminish them."

Poets&Quants' Top 10 Business School Programs are:

1. Stanford GSB

2. Chicago (Booth)

3. Harvard Business School

4. Pennsylvania (Wharton)

5. Northwestern (Kellogg)

6. MIT (Sloan)

7. Columbia Business School

8. UC-Berkeley (Haas)

9. Dartmouth (Tuck)

10. Yale SOM

Poets&Quants 10th annual ranking is a composite of the five most influential business school rankings in the world: U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Financial Times, and The Economist. Instead of merely averaging the five, each ranking is separately weighted to account for their credibility as determined by Poets&Quants: U.S. News is given a weight of 35%, Forbes 25%, The Financial Times and Businessweek 15% each, and The Economist 10%.

Visit https://bit.ly/34kH0SU to learn more about the 2019-2020 Rankings, the methodology and to locate a specific school.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including: consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE Poets&Quants

Related Links

https://poetsandquants.com

